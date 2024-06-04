Gibraltar National Museum celebrates International Museum Day with educational and fun-filled open day

The Gibraltar National Museum held its annual Open Day on Saturday June 1 in celebration of International Museum Day.

This year's theme was ‘Museums for Education and Research’, and was set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Since 2002, International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar with an open day, and this year marks the 21st in-person Museum Open Day and 23rd overall, including a couple of years of virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children's activities such as face painting, workshops, crafts, and a treasure hunt featured on the day.

