GSD raises concerns over beach accessibility and lifeguard services

The GSD has raised concerns over the availability of lifeguards, beach attendants and accessibility services at Gibraltar’s beaches and pools, saying public announcements should match the services available on the ground.

The party said the Government announced on May 13 that the official bathing season would begin earlier this year, starting on May 23.

According to the GSD, the Government stated at the time: “From this date, lifeguards will be deployed at all beaches and swimming pools, and full Beach Attendant and accessibility services will be in operation across Gibraltar’s coastline.”

GSD Opposition member Atrish Sanchez said the experience reported by some beach and pool users had not matched that announcement.

Ms Sanchez said: “The reality being experienced by many users of our beaches and pools is very different.”

“Over the past week, a growing number of people have reported attending beaches and swimming pools during the day only to find that lifeguards and beach attendants are not present.”

“This means there are periods during the day when facilities are operating without the level of supervision and accessibility support that the public was led to expect when the earlier start to the official bathing season was announced.”

The GSD said the Government’s press release referred to “transitional arrangements” being in place until June 13, but added that there had been little explanation of what these involved or which services were affected.

The party also pointed to the Beaches and Pools Accessibility Guide published alongside the announcement by the Supported Needs and Disability Office.

The guide sets out support hours for Little Bay from 12.30pm to 8.30pm, Camp Bay from 10am to 8pm, Catalan Bay from 11.30am to 7.30pm, Eastern Beach and Western Beach from 12pm to 8pm, and the GSLA Bathing Pavilion from 10am to 8pm.

Europa Pool is listed as offering services from 10am to 8pm, except on Wednesdays when the hours are 11am to 8pm.

The guide also states that services begin an hour earlier at most locations on weekends and public holidays.

The GSD said the guide did not make clear whether support services could be unavailable during the published hours or whether staffing limitations applied.

The party acknowledged that staffing may be affected by students sitting examinations at this time of year, but said these were not unforeseen circumstances.

“Anyone reading this information would reasonably expect these services to be available during the published hours. Nowhere in the guide is it made clear that support services may not be available throughout those times, nor that the published hours are subject to staffing shortages or other limitations,” said a statement from the party.

“Whilst it is understood that the availability of lifeguards and beach attendants may be affected by students sitting examinations at this time of year, these are not unforeseen circumstances. If the Government decides to bring forward the start of the Official Bathing Season, it should ensure that the necessary planning and staffing arrangements are in place beforehand.”

“The same applies to all services associated with the bathing season. Decisions to extend or bring forward seasonal operations should be backed by the resources needed to deliver them properly from day one.”

Ms Sanchez said that at the centre of all of this is safety, accessibility and trust.

“Families, older persons, people with disabilities and those who rely on support services should be able to attend our beaches and pools confident that the services advertised by Government will be there when they arrive,” she said.

“If there are challenges in delivering those services, be honest about them in advance. People understand difficulties, but honesty and advance notice are not only common courtesy, but they also allow people to make informed decisions and plan accordingly.”

“What they do not expect is to be told one thing and find another when they get there.’”