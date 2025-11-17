Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar Netball Interschool Championships – Expanding the Game for All

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2025

This Wednesday November 19, the Tercentenary Sports Hall, with its newly installed surface and the MUGA Courts will host the Gibraltar Netball Association’s annual inter-school tournament, albeit with a twist. The competition will this year see both girls and boys in two seperate competitions.

“The Gibraltar Netball Association (GNA) is proud to announce the Interschool Netball Championships 2025, bringing together young athletes from across Gibraltar for a day of competition, teamwork, and community spirit,” announced the GNA this Monday afternoon.
“This year marks a historic milestone:
- Two competitions will be held – one for Girls and, for the very first time, a dedicated competition for Boys.
- This expansion reflects GNA’s commitment to inclusivity and the growth of netball across all youth groups.
“Spectators can expect thrilling matches, vibrant energy, and a celebration of sport that showcases the talent and determination of Gibraltar’s youth.”
“Don’t miss out on the action – join us and cheer on the future of netball.
“At its core, the Gibraltar Netball Association strives to empower our youth, fostering confidence, resilience, and community through sport.”
The new format competition comes immediately after a successfully hosted Netball World Youth Cup that not only left a legacy with a new playing surface, but was also to see hundreds of school children enjoying elite international netball matches. Adding to the attraction of the sport.
The new format, including boys, has seen schools across Gibraltar introducing the sport for boys and seeing school teams selected. Something that has not been seen in the past.

