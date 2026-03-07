Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Netball U17s maintain momentum with win over Ireland

By Stephen Ignacio
6th March 2026

The Gibraltar Netball U17s maintained their momentum from the latter stages of their match against Switzerland into their evening clash with Ireland.

Although they had faced defeat against Switzerland, the U17s managed to dent what had at first seemed like a runaway scoreline, matching the Swiss goal for goal in the final quarter.

Gaining confidence from their finish against Switzerland, and with little time between matches, Gibraltar went on to face Ireland later on Friday evening. A 42–30 scoreline gave Gibraltar their first win in the Rising Stars competition in the Isle of Man.

Commenting after the match, Gibraltar Netball officials wrote:
“Our first game against Switzerland was a tough contest that really tested us, but the girls showed heart and kept pushing until the final whistle. Every minute on the court was a fight and a chance to grow stronger as a team.

“We came back out for the second match against Ireland with real determination and it paid off – a huge win! The girls showed incredible grit, resilience, and belief in each other to get the job done.

“Massive congratulations to Lulu Hill for a standout performance and a well-deserved Player of the Match. What a shift and what a moment!

“Proud of this team and the way everyone stepped up today. On to the next challenge.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Demonstrators march to No.6 over treaty concerns

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar patient in ‘milestone’ first remote robotic surgery

Fri 6th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Treaty - Prize v Price 

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Tough start for Gibraltar Netball U17s in Rising Stars

6th March 2026

Sports
Magpies bid farewell to their season giving Lincoln tough contest

5th March 2026

Sports
Initiative to safeguard referees adopted by Gibraltar FA - Respect called for

5th March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Netball ranked top 20 in world rankings

5th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026