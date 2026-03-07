Gibraltar Netball U17s maintain momentum with win over Ireland

The Gibraltar Netball U17s maintained their momentum from the latter stages of their match against Switzerland into their evening clash with Ireland.

Although they had faced defeat against Switzerland, the U17s managed to dent what had at first seemed like a runaway scoreline, matching the Swiss goal for goal in the final quarter.

Gaining confidence from their finish against Switzerland, and with little time between matches, Gibraltar went on to face Ireland later on Friday evening. A 42–30 scoreline gave Gibraltar their first win in the Rising Stars competition in the Isle of Man.

Commenting after the match, Gibraltar Netball officials wrote:

“Our first game against Switzerland was a tough contest that really tested us, but the girls showed heart and kept pushing until the final whistle. Every minute on the court was a fight and a chance to grow stronger as a team.

“We came back out for the second match against Ireland with real determination and it paid off – a huge win! The girls showed incredible grit, resilience, and belief in each other to get the job done.

“Massive congratulations to Lulu Hill for a standout performance and a well-deserved Player of the Match. What a shift and what a moment!

“Proud of this team and the way everyone stepped up today. On to the next challenge.”