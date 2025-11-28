Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar Padel Association admitted as member of International Padel Federation

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2025

The Gibraltar Padel Association (GPA) has been formally admitted as the newest member of the International Padel Federation (FIP), following a successful application voted on at the FIP General Assembly in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday.
The decision means the GPA now sits within the sport’s global governing structure alongside some of the strongest padel nations in the world, marking a significant step in the development of the game in Gibraltar.
The GPA’s new status within the FIP is seen as both recognition of that growth and a platform for further progress, as the association looks to build on its international standing and broaden opportunities for the local padel community.
Membership of the FIP is expected to open the door to greater international competition, development opportunities and recognition for local players, coaches and officials as the sport continues to grow rapidly worldwide and on the Rock.
The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, congratulated the association and highlighted the work behind the application.
“I am delighted at the news this evening from Mexico,” he said on Friday.
“It is a huge step for the GPA to become a full member of the International Padel Federation.”
“This would not have been possible without the hard work of the GPA committee led by Ashley Perez, Gareth Jones, and many others behind the scenes.”
“Globally, padel is one of the largest growing sports, with the same applicable locally.”
“For the GPA to now sit as an equal with the strongest nations in the world is a remarkable achievement and a source of great pride for our community.”
“This is a momentous occasion, the potential positive impact of which we cannot underestimate.”

