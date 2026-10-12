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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Padel Association Hosts First Kids’ Tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
12th October 2026

The Gibraltar Padel Association (GPA) hosted its first children’s padel tournament at the Bayside Sports Complex facilities on Sunday, October 11, with 26 children aged between 8 and 15 taking part.
The tournament saw thirteen pairs compete in a series of ten-minute matches, with each team playing four qualifying matches before the four best-performing pairs progressed to the semifinals.
Adarsh Budhrani (15) and Ayush Paryani (15) were crowned tournament champions, with brothers Yarden Uman (8) and Yahli Uman (11) finishing as runners-up.
The GPA thanked all the coaches involved, particularly Dylan and Yari from the GPA, for their continued dedication to coaching children throughout the year. Also thanking sponsors who donated the tournament prizes.
GPA President Ashley Perez said:
“It’s fantastic to see so many children enjoying fun and competitive padel. We are grateful to the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority for its continued support. Demand for court time is huge, but tournaments like this, alongside our adult competitions, are helping us develop the sport and create more opportunities for players of all ages. We hope this is the first of many junior tournaments.”
The GPA junior membership is available online via padel.gi.

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