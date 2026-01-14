Gibraltar represented in Dukes International Gold Event and Forum in Nigeria

Every three years, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Association holds the International Gold Event (IGE) and Forum. This year, the events took place in Lagos, Nigeria, marking the first time that both have been held concurrently.

The IGE is an exceptional international personal development opportunity for future leaders. It is open to Gold Award holders aged between 18 and 28 who have been identified as having the potential to make an impact on the Award within their National Award Operator (NAO) and globally.

The Forum provides a platform for consultation, discussion and mutual cooperation between all constituents of the Association. As the general assembly, it keeps everyone informed and aware of key issues and operational developments. It also provides the opportunity to share responsibility for matters in which the Association has a vested interest by considering and, where appropriate, offering advice and guidance to the Foundation and the Trustees.

Gibraltar was represented at the IGE and Forum by Gabriella Grech, who attended as the IGE representative, and Michael Pizzarello and Dale Cruz, who attended the Forum as the National Director and Chairman respectively. Michael also attended in his capacity as a member of the International Council which is the body within the Association which acts for the Association between Forums and gives effect to decisions taken at the Forums.

The IGE brought together over 100 Gold Award holders from 50 different countries for three days of workshops and sessions. Participants engaged in an intensive learning programme focused on influencing change, impactful communication and driving strategic development at national and global levels. Following the IGE, participants joined the Forum, where they met leaders from across the Association to share best practices, address challenges and celebrate successes.

Reflecting on her experience, Ms Grech said:

“I had the honour of representing the Award in Gibraltar at the International Gold Event & Forum in Lagos, Nigeria. It was a privilege to meet HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and so many other inspiring people from over 50 countries around the world. Despite the different challenges we face, we all share a common goal: to improve the lives of young people through the Award and help them to become #worldready for the future.”

“We shared our experiences of how the Award helped shape us and discussed our next steps to keep growing the Award in our communities. We were asked what one word represents the Award for us; for me, it was ‘empowerment’. The Award empowers young people to become the best version of themselves and find their purpose. This was particularly evident during a visit to New Eras Secondary School in Lagos. Seeing the impact the Award has had on these young people was truly motivating and inspiring.”

Ms Grech highlighted key reflections from the IGE and Forum:

1. One person can make a difference. I met so many inspiring people who championed change in their communities with very few resources. Through determination and perseverance, they transformed lives. Every forest begins with a single seed, and every movement begins with one volunteer. With a clear vision, we can all take that first step to make change happen.

2. Leadership is not about authority – it is a journey. Leadership is about serving others with humility, courage and resilience. The combination of the IGE and Forum has shown that young people are already leaders with the drive and passion to make a difference and see change. No matter your role, everyone can be an advocate for change. It was invaluable to learn from such dedicated people and to share ideas on how to continue growing the Award.

3. Relationships are key. Building strong relationships and having a clear, shared vision is crucial. We must engage with stakeholders to help us make a lasting difference. I am excited to nurture these new connections and continue sharing best practices.

4. New perspectives of the Award. It was eye-opening to see how the Award is delivered around the world with diverse levels of resources. It was impressive to learn from others, see what practices work for them and explore how we can implement these in Gibraltar.

“We leave Lagos with a shared goal to continue to reach for the sky and guide young people to discover their infinite potential,” Ms Grech said.

“I am extremely grateful to the NAO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar for this incredible opportunity, and I am excited to continue working for the Award to reach as many young people in Gibraltar as possible.”

The Forum gave Dale Cruz, the Chairman of the Award in Gibraltar, the opportunity to input into the strategic development of the Award globally by taking part in a number of workshops which considered how to achieve the Association’s strategic aim i.e. that every eligible young person will have the opportunity to participate in the Award. This quite a challenge given that estimates indicate that there are approximately 390 million in the 14 to 18 age group. However, Dale together with his counterparts in other countries remained upbeat about the process and consider that over the next decade scaling up the Award’s operational capability will help it be better placed to deliver the Award with greater impact.

Dale commented: “Forum brings the International Award to life with so many countries coming together to discuss a common goal. It is always so inspiring to see and hear the great work that is done across the globe, and we always take inspiration on ideas that may also be applicable at home in Gibraltar.”

For Michael Pizzarello, the National Director locally, this was his 12th Forum, and he reflected that much has changed with the Award globally over the years since he attended his first Forum in 1991. Apart from the growth in the number of countries now involved with the Award and consequently the number of people attending, the biggest difference has been in the way the Association has evolved. In the early days individual countries managed their own affairs and devised their own specific development strategies. This has now changed with there being more of a shared global strategy aiming to maximise potential and creating constructive collaboration across all countries. There is also now greater awareness of the value of non-formal education and learning which is the principal objective of the Award and globally more recognition of the importance of this in the lives of young people.

Michael, who after 10 years stepped down from his role as a member of the International Council, commented: “the Award offers young people the opportunity to increase their life skills beyond the classroom and empower them to discover their passion, purpose, and place in the world. The current focus on developing a global strategy and capability to reach the many millions of young people is a daunting but hugely exciting prospect. The fact that on this occasion at Forum we were joined by the young people of the IGE made it even more successful as their enthusiasm was contagious.”

Michael received a certificate of recognition from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to mark his contribution to the International Council.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi or visit our website www.thedukes.gi