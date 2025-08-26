Gibraltar Riders Shine at Three-Day Show Jumping Event in Santa Maria

Eight talented riders proudly represented Gibraltar at the recent three-day show jumping show in Santa Maria, delivering strong performances, and helping put our local equestrian community firmly on the map.

Cain Walsh, riding his mare La Capriciosa, competed respectfully in the highly competitive 1.30m category, showing great partnership and determination in the ring.

Day two brought a remarkable victory for Anna Sherriff, who, together with her horse Delice, outshone a field of 27 riders to claim 1st place in the 1.10m category — a fantastic achievement that highlighted her skill and composure.

The final day of competition saw yet another podium finish for Gibraltar, with Emma-Leigh Taylor Perez and her mare Althea riding to an impressive 2nd place out of 27 in the 1.10m category, capping off a weekend of success.

Alongside these standout results, other local riders also showcased their talent and steady progress, demonstrating that Gibraltar’s equestrian scene continues to grow in strength and recognition on the international stage.

Congratulations to all the brave riders who represented Gibraltar with pride and passion.

Riders:

Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez

Cain Walsh

Niamh Holland

Ana Sheriff

Lexi Davis

Hannah Eliott

Charlotte Triay

Charlotte Elkerbout

(as published on Friday 22nd August 2025 in print edition)