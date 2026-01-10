Gibraltar rugby claim first victory under Rugby Europe membership

The first signs of an international matchday atmosphere at Europa Sports Stadium came just minutes before 12:30 on Saturday. As grassroots development players completed their sessions, a call over the stadium speakers reminded everyone to clear the area, with those requiring wristbands asked to remain behind to collect them. It was the moment everything suddenly seemed to get going. Players emerged for their pre-match warm-ups, fans began trickling towards the general admission gate, and officials and organisers took up their positions at tables, stalls, the bar and entrances.

The first official rugby international event under Rugby Europe associate membership — albeit a friendly against a familiar opponent in Finland — was now underway. Detractors of Gibraltar’s entry into the international rugby community were finally sidelined, with a historic occasion about to take place.

This marked the first real test for Gibraltar Rugby in welcoming fans to the stadium. With a single general admission gate serving as the sole entry point, progress was slow as supporters arrived. Tickets were scanned at the turnstiles and green wristbands placed on each individual — very much a new era for Gibraltar Rugby. There is still much to learn and adapt to, but these were the first tentative steps into the world of official international rugby.

The match had not benefited from extensive promotion, nor from strong engagement with the media. A lack of direct contact and no invitation to apply for accreditation resulted in just two freelance photographers present pitchside. GBC cameras were also in attendance to capture the historic occasion. Late promotion of the event — mainly through social media during the festive period — further hampered its reach to the wider public.

Gibraltar Rugby had largely kept preparations and promotion within its own community.

That community, however, turned out. The event was supported by officials and national team coaches from other sports associations, including basketball. Past and present players were also present in the stands, alongside many young children — many of whom have benefited in recent years from the association’s growing youth development programme, which regularly fills Europa Sports Stadium on Saturday mornings.

A busy bar — unsurprising for a rugby event — reinforced the family-friendly atmosphere Gibraltar Rugby has been promoting. There was less focus on beer and more on the social ambience, with children also enjoying the occasion.

With just 15 minutes remaining before the opening whistle, the steady trickle of fans continued. Some arrived carrying flags, many children wearing Gibraltar rugby kits, forming a small queue at the gates as numbers in the stands gradually increased. On the pitch, both teams began to tone down their warm-ups in preparation for kick-off.

For Gibraltar, the squad combined experience and youth, offering a glimpse of what lies ahead. For all involved, it marked their debut in official international competition — their first official international caps and a historic moment for Gibraltar Rugby.

With the Rock as a backdrop and the sun shining down on Europa Sports Stadium, the chilly Saturday breeze was easy to ignore. Emotions ran high as the Gibraltar team lined up to hear the national anthem, signalling the start of the first official international match played on home soil under Rugby Europe membership.

It was a strong start for Gibraltar, pressing forward from kick-off to show clear intent. Their first penalty attempt narrowly curled past the wrong post within the opening minutes, but it was not long before they were advancing again.

In a tense encounter, Gibraltar fans were the first to celebrate. Having just been denied a try, Gibraltar’s number two found space to squeeze through and ground the ball close to the posts. The conversion soon followed.

Pressing hard, Gibraltar showed grit and determination, forcing Finland to give way for a second time. Strong running and driving through the defensive line resulted in another try, with a tight-angled kick successfully converted to give Gibraltar a 14-0 lead as half-time approached.

Although only around a third of the seats were filled, the crowd was treated to a solid, disciplined performance, with Gibraltar more than matching their opponents.

The biggest cheer of the half came as Gibraltar powered through once more. A pass down the flank saw one of the younger players in the side break through the defence to score close to the posts. Another straightforward conversion took Gibraltar into a 21-0 lead.

Gibraltar headed into the break in front, now looking to protect what was shaping up as their first official international victory.

Finland emerged first for the second half, intent on disrupting the momentum. Gibraltar, however, continued to press early, forcing Finland back into their own half. A quick Finnish break was halted by a well-timed last-man tackle, drawing loud cheers from the stands.

Finland soon found a way through, however, forcing a try from their next phase. The conversion brought the score to 21-7 and served as a warning that the contest was far from over.

Finnish experience began to show as they exposed some weaknesses in Gibraltar’s defence. Although Gibraltar gained metres from a strong scrum, Finland capitalised on possession, exploiting the flank and driving play towards the touchline. Intense defending was required to prevent a second try, but Finland eventually struck on the far left, reducing the deficit to 21-12.

Fitness began to tell, as some observers had predicted prior to the match. A lack of recent fixtures and international experience showed at times as Gibraltar chased the game. Despite this, good handling and a strong surge brought territorial gains, and after slowing Finland’s advance, Gibraltar found themselves pushing forward once again.

Driving hard, Gibraltar forced another try near the touchline, with the conversion restoring a comfortable 28-12 lead and dampening Finnish spirits.

Working tirelessly to secure their first official victory, the Rugby Europe debutants were edging closer to history. Finland refused to yield, however, and struck back with a third try to narrow the gap to 28-17.

Gibraltar responded with excellent handling, moving the ball from deep inside their own half across the width of the field to within metres of the touchline before Finland could intervene. Opting for a penalty kick, Gibraltar added three more points to make it 31-17.

Gibraltar’s pace when surging forward continued to cause Finland problems, but the visitors, needing two tries and two conversions to level the match, kept searching for a way back. Their pressure paid off with another converted try, bringing the score to 31-24.

Physical fitness once again came into play in a hard-hitting closing period. Gibraltar’s endurance was tested as Finland pushed for an equaliser. Tension filled the stadium as prolonged passages of play unfolded around the halfway line, with possession changing hands repeatedly.

Finland eventually broke through with a powerful driving run into Gibraltar’s final third, but Gibraltar’s resilience held firm. Celebrations erupted at the final whistle as Gibraltar secured their first ever official international victory, winning 31-24.