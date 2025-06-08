Gibraltar set for Bloomsday celebration
Local writer Rebecca Calderon and Patrick Sacarello are organising a Bloomsday celebration in Gibraltar to mark the work of James Joyce in his novel Ulysses. The event will feature an original play for Rebecca Calderon and is set place on June 16, 2025 at 6.30 pm in the Alameda Gardens by the Molly Bloom statue....
