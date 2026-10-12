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Mon 12th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Training Centre holds Painter of the Year Competition 2026

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2026

The Gibraltar Training Centre (GTC) held its Painter of the Year Competition 2026, giving Painting and Decorating apprentices the opportunity to demonstrate the skills and techniques they have developed throughout their training.

Participants were tasked with completing a series of practical painting and decorating exercises within specially prepared work areas.

The competition assessed their technical ability, precision, attention to detail and overall standard of workmanship.

The competition was organised by GTC Painting and Decorating Instructor Christian Ressa, with a judging panel comprising Dylan Podesta, Head of Training Programme and Facilities, alongside representatives from The Paint Shop, DP Plastering and Decorating, Perfect Finish and Gibhandyman.

Daniel Carretero won first place and Donovan Fernandez followed in second place.

The Paint Shop sponsored the competition, donating professional decorators' kits for the first and second prize winners.

The Government said the competition provided an opportunity to recognise the progress made by apprentices during their training and allowed them to demonstrate their skills in a practical and competitive setting.

Minister for Employment Christian Santos attended the event to present the prizes to the winners and certificates of participation to all apprentices who took part.

“It was a pleasure to see our apprentices demonstrate the skills they have developed throughout their training,” Mr Santos said.

“I congratulate Daniel and Donovan on their achievements and commend everyone who took part. Competitions like these help build confidence, encourage high standards and prepare apprentices for future employment. My sincere thanks to the GTC team, judges and sponsors for making this event possible.”

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