Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar U13’s Rugby Team Enjoys Training Session with English Premiership Rugby Star

By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2024

Last Saturday, the Gibraltar U13 rugby team had the opportunity to meet and train with Gloucester Rugby’s scrumhalf, Charlie Chapman. During his visit, he shared his journey from a young rugby enthusiast to a professional player, offering valuable insights and inspiration to the young team.
Charlie also joined the kids for a game of beach rugby. The experience not only allowed the young athletes to interact with a professional player but also highlighted the pure joy and excitement of the sport. The young players were able to see firs hand the passion and enthusiasm that drives a professional athlete, creating an inspiring and memorable day for everyone involved.
Following the team's remarkable success in the recent International Youth Rugby Festival in Lisbon, Charlie was invited by their lead sponsors Clement’s Prestige a Gallagher Company, to spend some time with the team. The Gibraltar U13s secured third place at the Lisbon Festival, competing against 27 teams from across Europe, which was a significant achievement.
Coach Nick Reyes said “For the players, it was a rare and invaluable opportunity to spend time talking with a rising star of rugby union and a professional player for Gloucester Rugby. Charlie’s commitment to promoting rugby at the grassroots level resonated deeply with the players, reinforcing the importance of dedication, hard work, and community engagement.”
Charlie made his professional debut for Gloucester Rugby in the Premiership Rugby Cup during the 2018-2019 season, has quickly garnered attention for his agility, speed, and strategic thinking as a scrum-half. His standout performances, particularly in the 2020-2021 Gallagher Premiership, have solidified his reputation as a key player for Gloucester Rugby.
Neil Entwistle of Clement’s Prestige remarked, “For the team to have secured third place at the Lisbon Festival, was a remarkable achievement. It was great to be able to organise for Charlie to spend time with the players, hopefully inspiring even more success in the future.” He added that the company looks forward to further collaborations that inspire and empower young athletes, ensuring a bright and promising future for the sport of rugby.
The partnership between Clement’s Prestige and the U13 rugby team exemplifies the positive impact that corporate sponsorship can have on youth sports. By investing in the development of young athletes, Clement’s Prestige not only enhances its corporate social responsibility profile but also fosters a new generation of rugby talent. The team’s success in Lisbon and the visit from Charlie Chapman are testaments to the potential that can be unlocked with the right support and guidance.

