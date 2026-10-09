Gibraltar U15 set for inaugural FIFA World Cup

Gibraltar’s Under-15 national team will take part in a landmark moment for youth football later this month when they travel to Azerbaijan for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The new competition, which brings together teams from across the world, will see Gibraltar compete against nations from outside Europe in an innovative eight-a-side format, providing the young players with an opportunity to gain valuable international experience.

Gibraltar head to Baku following a positive showing at the recent UEFA Development Tournament in San Marino, where they completed their matches unbeaten in normal playing time. They drew their opening match against hosts San Marino before recording victories over Liechtenstein and Andorra, providing an encouraging platform ahead of their next international challenge.

The FIFA tournament will run from October 24 to 30, with 191 member associations set to be represented. Players born in 2011 and 2012 are eligible to participate, with matches played in two 20-minute halves.

Gibraltar have been drawn in Group V alongside Bolivia, Paraguay, Seychelles and Tahiti, with their opening fixtures scheduled to begin on October 24. The group stage will provide the first test for a Gibraltar side preparing to face opponents from different footballing backgrounds and continents.

Unlike traditional FIFA tournaments, the competition is designed to ensure that every participating nation continues playing throughout the event. Results in the opening round will determine placement in one of six performance tiers, with teams then competing for the respective tier titles. The winner of Tier A will be crowned the overall tournament champion.

The format is intended to give young players from all footballing nations the chance to experience international competition, regardless of their country's size or established standing in the game. It also offers Gibraltar an opportunity to measure their progress against a wider range of opposition while continuing the development of their young players.

The inaugural boys' edition forms part of FIFA's wider commitment to expanding international opportunities at youth level. A girls' tournament is planned for 2027, with separate boys' and girls' competitions intended to become annual events from 2028.

For Gibraltar, the trip to Azerbaijan represents another opportunity to build on their recent development-tournament performances and give the next generation of players experience on an international stage.