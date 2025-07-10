Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar u16 girls outdone by Georgia

By Stephen Ignacio
10th July 2025

Gibraltar v Georgia u16

Gibraltar vs Georgia – U16 Girls (FIBA EuroBasket, Peja)

Gibraltar’s U16 girls faced Georgia in their third match of the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in Peja.

It was a difficult start for Gibraltar, who managed just two points in the early moments of the game, while Georgia surged ahead to a commanding 21-2 lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Gibraltar didn’t score again until the final 30 seconds of the quarter—by which time Georgia had extended their lead to 32-4. The wide margin reflected the contrasting levels of development in women’s basketball between the two nations, with Georgia known for producing professional-level talent who feature in international competitions.

Gibraltar opened the second quarter with a well-taken three-pointer, sparking cheers from the bench and lifting team morale. The basket seemed to give the team a confidence boost, leading to more composed offensive play. They also managed to hold Georgia to just six points in the first half of the second quarter—a brief but encouraging period of resistance.

Still, Georgia maintained control, stretching their lead to 49-12 by halftime. The third quarter saw the Georgian side continue their dominance, extending the lead to 61-16, and eventually to 79-16, with little response from the young Gibraltar squad.

Gibraltar had only added four more points by the time Georgia hit the 100 mark. The final score stood at 113-30 in Georgia’s favour.

Despite the heavy defeat, credit goes to Gibraltar’s U16 girls, who never gave up and continued to work hard to improve their game. While the scoreboard told one story, the players stuck to their personal goals—trying to grow in confidence, find fluidity in their play, and gain valuable experience against a much stronger opponent. Where others might have crumbled, Gibraltar showed determination and resilience, focusing on their own development rather than the scoreline.

