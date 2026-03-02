Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar U16s to play in UEFA Development tournament in Malta

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd March 2026

Gibraltar U16 headed for Malta where they will be playing in another UEFA Development tournament as from this coming Wednesday.
A nineteen player squad was named prior to their departure as Gibraltar's U16 look to face Malta, Andorra and San Marino.
The U16s become the fourth national squad playing in the coming weeks with the women's national squad starting their campaign this Tuesday. Also playing in the coming days will be the Under 21s and the senior men's team due to play in the crucial Nations League playoffs against Latvia towards the end of the month.
The Gibraltar U16s will play Malta on the 4th, followed by Andorra on March 6th and San Marino on March 9th.

