Gibraltar will face New Caledonia in October international friendly at Europa

Gibraltar will be taking on New Caledonia on October 8, in one of those rare international friendly matches which sees two global minnows come face to face.

Although just a friendly international, the October fixture at Europa Sports Stadium could become a significant milestone moment for Gibraltar.

With New Caledonia ranked 152 in the FIFA World rankings, any positive result could provide Gibraltar with a chance to rise above its 199th ranking position. Matches against higher ranked sides providing additional benefits in terms of ranking points.

Relatively new to FIFA having joined its ranks in the early 2000’s New Caledonia are not an easy opponent although with few international matches under their belt.

Recent fixtures have seen them forced to cancel matches reducing their presence internationally.

The team are preparing for their Interconfederation playoff which will see them play either Mexico Canada or USA for a place in World Cup.

Recent matches have seen New Caledonia beat Tahiti 3-0 but also lose against New Zealand by the same scoreline.

In recent months they have also record wins against Papua New Guinea and a 1-1 draw against Fiji.

Although a recent FIFA member competitively they have played Estonia, where they finished with a 1-1 draw and lost t-3 to Bulgaria, two sides Gibraltar have themselves faced in their own history as FIFA members.

Forty matches played against Australia have seen them lose all forty matches, although they have a better record against New Zealand against whom they have played 34 matches winning eleven.

They have no known players playing in Europe or any major league making them a difficult side to face with little information on their game plans.

The international friendly announced this week provides Gibraltar with an additional home match as they come towards the end of their qualifier group matches and prepare for March’s Nations League play-off.