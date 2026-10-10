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Sat 10th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar women face 3-0 defeat at hands of Liechtenstein

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2026

Gibraltar’s women conceded after just five minutes of play from a poorly defended corner. It was not the first time Gibraltar’s defence had been exposed early in a match from a set piece, leaving them facing an early uphill battle.
With the hosts leading, Gibraltar had to settle into the game and find a way back. Refusing to drop their heads, they searched for a breakthrough and began putting the Liechtenstein defence under pressure as they passed the first quarter of an hour. Gibraltar were finding their way towards the hosts’ goalmouth but lacked the final ball to make their efforts count.
Liechtenstein did not threaten Gibraltar’s goal again until the 18th minute, when another corner exposed Gibraltar’s vulnerability in defending set pieces. This time, the resulting header went wide.
Moments later, Viagas was asked to leave the pitch for a minute following a collision while challenging for a header. Gibraltar questioned the decision, with the player having neither called for treatment nor required assistance to get back to her feet. Her temporary absence left Gibraltar having to reorganise as they tried to cover the gap.
The hosts gained confidence in their attacking play and tested William-Owens in the 22nd minute. Gibraltar were forced onto the back foot, absorbing pressure before eventually pushing Liechtenstein back into their own half.
On the half-hour mark, Gibraltar won a corner. Although the hosts cleared the immediate danger, Gibraltar maintained a high press and kept them pinned back for a spell. The match remained relatively balanced, with neither side dominating possession.
In the 33rd minute, William-Owens watched as the ball struck the crossbar after a deflection off one of her defenders. Gibraltar scrambled to clear, but their goalkeeper was immediately called into action again, making two close-range saves to deny the hosts a second goal.
Gibraltar reached half-time needing to maintain their defensive discipline as Liechtenstein gained ground towards the end of the first half.
Gibraltar made one change at the break, with Ambrioso replaced by Rowbottom.
They came under pressure almost immediately after the restart. With just a couple of minutes played in the second half, Gibraltar’s defence was unable to stop Goppel from breaking through the middle and nudging the ball past William-Owens to double the hosts’ lead.
Having conceded a second, Gibraltar struggled to get support to their attackers as they attempted to break forward, allowing Liechtenstein to enjoy the better of the early possession.
Gibraltar had an opportunity to threaten the hosts’ goal in the 53rd minute through a free kick. Pizzarello’s floated delivery was cleared, however, forcing Gibraltar to turn and chase back as they were stretched defensively.
As the match approached the hour mark, Gibraltar were increasingly pushed into a defensive posture, allowing the hosts to dictate the pace and enjoy more possession.
Gibraltar did manage to threaten from a corner, but the delivery was punched clear at the near post. They were again forced to retreat, with a final shot going wide as defenders closed down the runner.
Gibraltar’s defence continued to absorb the pressure as Liechtenstein sent further warning signs with three long-range efforts, all missing the target.
Liechtenstein kept their defensive shape, making it difficult for Gibraltar to launch quick counter-attacks. On the 66th minute, William-Owens did well to save a shot from outside the penalty area but could not hold the ball. Strunk reacted quickest to the rebound at the far post and slotted home as defenders attempted to close her down.
With a 3-0 lead, Liechtenstein grew in confidence and continued to put pressure on Gibraltar’s defence as they searched for another goal.
Pizzarello, one of Gibraltar’s most active players, tested the Liechtenstein goalkeeper with a long-range effort in the 72nd minute. It was Gibraltar’s first real direct attempt on goal in the second half, but the keeper collected comfortably.
A minute later, William-Owens was alert to the danger as Liechtenstein attacked down the right flank and sent a low cross into the goalmouth, which the Gibraltar goalkeeper intercepted.
With Tiago Da Costa guiding the side from the bench as part of the interim local coaching team, Gibraltar continued to battle as the match entered its final 15 minutes.
Although they struggled to reach the final third with any real threat, Gibraltar managed to keep the hosts further upfield, reducing the danger to their own goal.
It was not until the final five minutes that Liechtenstein found space again, winning a corner and briefly applying further pressure around Gibraltar’s goalmouth.
Caitlin Robba was brought on for the closing minutes, allowing William-Owens a deserved rest.
Liechtenstein came close to adding a fourth in the 87th minute when a curling effort whizzed over the crossbar.
Gibraltar responded by pushing forward, but after breaking beyond the defence, their final ball was just too long for the attackers to reach before the goalkeeper gathered it.
An alert Robba collected a close-range header in the 90th minute after Gibraltar’s defence again struggled to deal with a corner in front of goal.
Although Gibraltar pushed forward in the closing minutes, an enthusiastic and vocal home crowd banged drums, clapped and chanted their side to victory.
The defeat came in the same week that Liechtenstein’s senior men’s side had been beaten by Gibraltar.

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