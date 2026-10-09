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Fri 9th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Women’s Squad Heads to Liechtenstein Following Senior Men’s Victory

By Stephen Ignacio
9th October 2026

Gibraltar’s football presence returns to Liechtenstein this weekend, just days after the senior men’s national team secured a 2–0 victory over the host nation in an international friendly.
This time, the spotlight turns to the women’s national team, who face Liechtenstein in an international friendly this Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 PM in Schaan.
The Gibraltar women’s team has spent the past week preparing at the Europa Sports Stadium amid significant organizational changes following the departure of head coach Stella Gotal.
While the playing squad remains largely unchanged, Gibraltar is currently operating under an interim coaching team composed of Gibraltar FA technical staff. This group will lead the team through its remaining fixtures before the end of the year—away matches against Liechtenstein and San Marino.
Following this interim period, a new Women’s International Coaching Fellowship agreement between the Gibraltar FA and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) will take effect in January 2027. Under the agreement, elite female coaches from the Welsh football education and development system will assume coaching duties for Gibraltar’s senior women’s national team starting in 2027.
This weekend’s match serves as an immediate test for the squad as they look to deliver under the new interim structure. With no official competitive fixtures scheduled for 2026, Gibraltar will await the next UEFA Nations League draw to learn their upcoming competitive opponents.
Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

Gibraltar women's squad training this week at Europa Sports Stadium prior to their departure to Liechtenstein. Several members of the Gibraltar FA senior men's technical team remained in Liechtenstein following the men's senior international friendly preparing for the women's arrival.

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