Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and identity are ‘not negotiable’, Garcia tells Conservatives

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2026

Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and identity are “not negotiable”, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia told the Conservative Party conference on Sunday, as he highlighted the protections in the new UK/EU treaty and the Rock’s contribution to British and allied security.

Speaking at the annual Gibraltar Government reception at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Dr Garcia said the agreement provided greater certainty for people and businesses and a basis for stability, security and prosperity.

“This Treaty does not touch Gibraltar’s sovereignty,” Dr Garcia said.

“It does not diminish our British institutions and way of life.”

“Indeed, the actual text protects our position on sovereignty.”

Dr Garcia noted that Article 2 of the agreement provided that nothing in the treaty affects the respective legal positions of the UK and Spain on sovereignty and jurisdiction.

He added that the UK Government had also stated that the agreement safeguards British sovereignty and protects the autonomous operation of UK military facilities.

The reception was attended by the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, the UK Shadow Minister for Europe, Wendy Morton, MPs, councillors and other guests.

Dr Garcia thanked the Conservative Party for its support over decades, both in government and opposition.

He said successive Conservative Prime Ministers and Foreign Secretaries had understood that Gibraltar needed a different framework from the UK because of its geographical and economic circumstances.

“For Gibraltar, the frontier is not an abstract line on a map,” Dr Garcia said.

“It is part of the daily life of our people.”

“It is the route taken by 15,000 employees on their way to work, by residents on both sides, by families visiting one another, by businesses moving goods and by millions of visitors coming to Gibraltar.”

He linked Gibraltar’s position on sovereignty to self-determination and the democratic wishes expressed by its people in the 1967 and 2002 referenda.

“Our British identity is not negotiable,” he told guests at the reception.

“It is the freely expressed choice of the people of Gibraltar.”

Dr Garcia recalled Margaret Thatcher’s statement in 1982 that the wishes of Gibraltar’s people were “paramount”, and David Cameron’s description of the defence of Gibraltar as being “in the blood” of the Conservative Party.

He also highlighted Gibraltar’s strategic position at the entrance to the Mediterranean and its role in supporting British and allied maritime security.

“We sit astride one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints,” Dr Garcia said.

“And when the Royal Navy operates in the Mediterranean and beyond, Gibraltar is home.”

He recalled Gibraltar’s support for the UK during conflict and crisis, from the Falklands to Iraq and across the Mediterranean and Middle East.

The recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, he said, had demonstrated how the security of narrow waterways could have consequences far beyond their geographical size.

“The world is safer with Gibraltar in British hands,” Dr Garcia said.

“And when the chips are down, Gibraltar stands with the UK.”

He concluded by thanking the Conservative Party for defending Gibraltar and supporting its people’s right to determine their own future.

Most Read

Local News

Runway to close for international car event on Saturday

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spain's Pedro Sanchez calls general election on November 29

Mon 5th Oct, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar cohort begins Global Emerging Leaders Programme

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TNP intern presents environmental research in Potsdam, Germany

5th October 2026

Local News
Bossano says AI must be ‘part of almost everything we do’ 

5th October 2026

Local News
Transaction tax raises £7.9m since July 15, Parliament told

2nd October 2026

Local News
Opposition presses Govt on Rooke acquisition, but no financing details ‘until ink is dry’ 

2nd October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026