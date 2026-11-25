Andrew Gordon and Kim Baglietto claimed the men's and women's victories respectively as the GIBFIBRE Road Runners League 2026/27 continued with its second race on Sunday morning.

The approximately 6.5km race, which started and finished at Campion Park, attracted another strong turnout, with runners enjoying favourable conditions and a competitive atmosphere throughout the morning.

Gordon, representing Hercules Triathlon Club, crossed the finish line in 20:42 to secure the men's victory. However, he had little room for error, with Julian Sheriff of Calpeans Athletics Club finishing just one second behind in 20:43, repeating his second-place finish from the opening race.

Jacob Bloom, also representing Hercules Triathlon Club, completed the men's podium in 21:00, while Sergi Esquivel of Lourdians Running Club finished fourth in 21:09, having placed third in the opening race.

Gordon's return to the league followed his absence from the previous round due to a triathlon competition. His victory once again underlined his position among the leading runners in the competition.

In the women's category, Kim Baglietto of Lourdians Running Club continued her dominance, taking first place in 26:34. Faye Morse of Carpe Diem Running Club followed in 26:55, with Olivia Lett of 5in5 completing the podium in 27:16.

Gabrilla Montegriffo, also representing 5in5, finished fourth in 27:51, while Rose Gonzalez took fifth place in 29:06.

Missing from this second race were teenage sisters Olivia and Sophie Roberts Patterson, who had impressed in the opening league event. The two young athletes instead competed at Pinar del Rey, where they secured podium finishes alongside Alex Gordon, another of the youth runners to have impressed in the opening road race.

There were also notable absences from the men's field, with Finley Cant not competing in this round.

The second race once again demonstrated the depth of local road running, with close finishes at the front and strong participation across the field as the league continues its eight-race programme.