A new permanent exhibition exploring Gibraltar’s role during the First World War has opened at Princess Caroline’s Battery, bringing together historical artefacts, original footage, photographs and displays documenting the Rock’s military and social history.

Gibraltar and the Great War is housed within the historic battery in the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.

The exhibition examines Gibraltar’s strategic importance as a naval stronghold during the conflict, as well as the contributions and sacrifices of Gibraltarians who served during the war.

A dedicated memorial space pays tribute to the 27 Gibraltarians who lost their lives during the Great War, providing a permanent place of remembrance.

The exhibition was formally opened on Friday afternoon by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, accompanied by Minister Leslie Bruzon on behalf of the Chief Minister.

The project was undertaken by Wright Tech Ltd and also involved extensive restoration and refurbishment of Princess Caroline’s Battery, preserving the historic military site while making it accessible to visitors.

Christian Wright, managing director of Wright Tech Ltd, said the project had provided an opportunity “to restore an important part of Gibraltar’s military heritage while telling a story that deserves greater recognition.”

He highlighted Gibraltar’s role during the Great War, adding that “the contributions and sacrifices of our people should never be forgotten.”

Mr Wright described the memorial space as “particularly meaningful”, providing a permanent place of remembrance “for those Gibraltarians who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“We’re incredibly proud to have brought this historic space back to life and to ensure these stories are preserved and shared with future generations,” he said.

Dr Cortes highlighted the extent of the research undertaken for the exhibition, saying it had brought previously unavailable information to the public.

“The amount of research is reflected in the amount of information not previously available to the public. No one can fail to be impressed by the exhibits or moved by the emotional emphasis on the contribution of Gibraltarians - including my own grandfather,” he said.

He added: “There can be no doubt that Gibraltar’s heritage is being restored and promoted in an unprecedented manner. I encourage everyone to pay the various new sites on the Upper Rock a visit,” he said.