The 32nd edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal was launched at the Garrison Library, where a presentation by Carl Viagas challenged long-held accounts of how Gibraltar developed in the medieval period.

The seminar was opened by Gibraltar Heritage Trust chairman Dr Keith Farrell, who welcomed the audience and praised the depth of research in the 32rd edition. “The quality and the depth of information coming forward” was particularly encouraging, he said.

Its editor, Richard Garcia, traced the journal’s beginnings to the late Tito Benady, who conceived it as a way to raise funds for the restoration of City Hall. First produced in conjunction with the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage, the publication later became a Gibraltar Heritage Trust initiative.

The journal has evolved since those early editions. “We think that the information is more important than any commercial concerns,” Mr Garcia said, explaining that advertisements had been dropped to make more room for research and historical material.

This year’s contributors include Carl Viagas and Virginia Pinto, whose work examines Gibraltar’s Northern defences, as well as author Dr Gareth Stockey and former National Archives director Andrew Pitaluga. Mr Garcia also paid tribute to long-serving editorial board member Dr Sam Benedy, who is stepping back from an active role but will continue as a consultant.

Mr Garcia’s own contribution draws on a scrapbook kept by Gunner Dudley Pickles, a serviceman who came to Gibraltar in 1948. The material includes postcards, maps, and a permit documenting his movements, offering a personal glimpse of the Rock in the post-war period. One photograph records a stained-glass window at King’s Chapel, since lost in the Bedenham explosion.

Mr Garcia urged people to share family histories and recollections with the journal, saying such records could otherwise disappear. He also called for more women to contribute, noting that the journal’s contributors had so far largely been men.

Former chairman of the trust, Ian Balestrino, outlined the publication’s regular features, including “Bookshelves”, which records Gibraltar-related publications, and “Notes and Queries”, which invites readers to raise questions about the territory’s past.

One recent query asked whether a feature on a building had been used as a sedan chair porch. After reviewing maps, measurements, and historical references, the board concluded that this was the most likely explanation.

A highlight of the seminar was a presentation delivered by Carl Viagas, who spoke about research conducted with co-author Virginia Pinto into Gibraltar’s medieval origins. The work questions the traditional interpretation of the Rock’s early layout and asks whether later readers may have misread historical maps and descriptions.

Mr Viagas said that Gibraltar’s capture in 1309 should not, on its own, be taken as proof that the settlement lacked strong fortifications. He pointed to the scale of the forces involved and noted that fortified cities elsewhere had also fallen quickly. The duration of a siege, he suggested, is not enough to establish what defences existed.

The research draws on historical documents, architectural analysis, archaeology, and newer technologies, including LiDAR surveys and 3D modelling. Mr Viagas said the team had re-examined drawings by earlier mapmakers, suggesting that some features previously interpreted as medieval walls or routes may have been misunderstood. In one case, he argued, a line of thought to represent a ramp may instead have been a division in the drawing.

The presentation also questioned whether the area traditionally identified as the old town could have accommodated the functions described in historical accounts, including palaces, a mosque, reservoirs and a marketplace. Mr Viagas proposed an alternative model in which the high ground served military purposes, with a broader residential area located elsewhere.

He stressed that the research does not settle every question. Rather, he said, new evidence should invite fresh examination of established accounts. Quoting his co-author, who in an interview was asked about revising, he said: “Revising history is not merely an academic exercise; it is an obligation. When new evidence emerges, we have a responsibility to question established narratives and reconsider what we believe we know.”

The team’s conclusions remain a proposal for further investigation, and Mr Viagas encouraged historians and other specialists to assess the evidence and contribute to the work. The journal, he said, offers a way to preserve and revisit Gibraltar’s heritage while continuing to test what is known about its past.