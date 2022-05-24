Gibraltar’s Royal Engineers mark 250 years
By Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato, Chairman Royal British Legion Gibraltar branch This year the Corps of Royal Engineers will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of its formation. The Royal Engineers have a long and close affiliation with Gibraltar, as the first Soldier Artificer Company was raised here by Lt Col William Green in 1772 to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here