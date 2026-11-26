Manolo Galliano received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Cultural Awards, held at the Aurora Ballroom of the Sunborn Hotel on Wednesday evening.

The awards celebrate Gibraltar’s arts and culture, recognising talent, potential and achievements across the Rock’s cultural community.

The Ministry of Culture recognised Mr Galliano for “his outstanding and enduring contribution to the preservation and celebration of Gibraltar’s history, heritage and cultural life”.

Mr Galliano was the founder of the Ministry of Culture in the early 1990s.

For decades, he has researched, documented and shared the stories that have shaped Gibraltar and its people, becoming a respected voice on the Rock’s history.

“His passion for local history is reflected in his many writings, including his submissions for the Heritage Trust Journals and articles for the Gibraltar Chronicle,” the Ministry said.

He is the author of numerous publications and a regular contributor to the annual literary festival, where he has delivered school talks and led historical tours.

Through his writing, research and storytelling, the Ministry recognised his “invaluable contribution to Gibraltar’s collective memory, ensuring that its people, places and stories continue to be remembered, understood and celebrated”.

Speaking after the event, Mr Galliano said he was humbled by the award and hoped it would help underscore the strength, vibrancy and importance of Gibraltar’s cultural life.

Asked what it meant to him, he replied “that it's an acceptance and an awareness of what culture is in Gibraltar”.

“Because I've done it so many years and I've tried to impress on others what I feel, and I think somebody else must carry the baton to the next stage.”

“I think we have lots of talent in Gibraltar, and you can see that tonight and every other night in other years as well.”

GINO OCHELLO, EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Extraordinary Achievement Award was presented by Gibraltar Cultural Services to musical theatre performer Gino Ochello, whose career has seen significant progress over the past 12 months.

At just 19, Mr Ochello was cast in the lead role of Daniel LaRusso in the 2026 UK tour of The Karate Kid – The Musical, marking his professional debut. The production subsequently moved to Toronto.

Following an open-call audition, he was also cast as Leo in Netflix's LEGO Friends: Heartlake The Musical. He became a featured artist on Spotify and Apple Music through the song Why Waste A Wish.

Other highlights included workshopping new musical theatre productions in London and performing at West End Live, as well as appearing on BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Toronto.

These opportunities followed years of training and dedication. At 16, Mr Ochello secured a scholarship to ArtsEd Sixth Form and is now studying at ArtsEd College, supported by competitive scholarships, including one from the Barzilai Foundation, which he secured from hundreds of applicants.

He had previously received the Junior Award at the 2021 Cultural Awards. His progression from a young local performer to a leading role in a major musical production on the international stage was recognised with this year's award.

JUNIOR AWARD TO OCEANA PAYNE

The Junior Award, for those aged 15 and under, was presented to dancer Oceana Payne, who has received gold awards at numerous events.

Her achievements include national and international titles, among them becoming Dance World Cup Jazz Solo World Champion in 2025. She was also the first dancer to achieve full marks at Dance Unit Spain.

Her success has led to prestigious scholarships, including a lifetime scholarship, and training opportunities with leading dance institutions.

The Rising Star Award was presented to 13-year-old guitarist Aanika Pai, who represented Tagima Guitars at NAMM in 2025 and 2026 and has released four original instrumental singles this year.

Endorsed by leading music brands, she has received coverage in international music publications and performed at several of Gibraltar’s flagship music events. The award is discretionary and is presented by the board in recognition of developing young talent.

The Youth Award went to 16-year-old dancer Lewis Llamas, who became IDO World Champion and Dance World Cup Vice World Champion in 2025.

In 2026, he was named Best Male Dancer at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival and secured awards in the UK and abroad. His achievements have also earned him a scholarship to train professionally at Wilkes Academy.

Journalist Molly McElwee received the Senior Award. Specialising in women's sport and tennis, her reporting has earned industry recognition while her book, Building Champions, was shortlisted for the 2026 Sports Book Awards.

She has written for The Guardian, The Observer and the Financial Times, among other publications, and regularly appears on BBC radio. Ms McElwee has covered major international tournaments and interviewed leading sporting figures. She also returned to Gibraltar to support the 2025 Literary Festival through talks and workshops.

The Best Educational Project Award was presented to radio presenter Lucinda Snape for the Born on the Rock Podcast.

The oral history project documents birth and parenthood in Gibraltar. Its collection of more than 60 episodes features the recorded experiences of over 125 families, exploring different journeys and creating an archive of social and family life.

The series also aims to encourage conversations around sensitive issues through stories intended to empower and inspire the community. It has reached audiences in 95 countries and attracted more than 12,000 downloads.

The Cultural Ambassador Award, presented by the Government of Gibraltar, went to photographer Jaden Fa in recognition of his contribution to Gibraltar’s creative and visual arts and his work showcasing local talent internationally.

Mr Fa has worked with brands and personalities including Kylie Jenner, Chanel, Hada Labo Tokyo Skincare, ICONIC London and Wella Hair. His work has featured in international campaigns, including a Sephora storefront campaign across Italy and billboards for HNB Cosmetics, as well as publications such as You Magazine.

With 75,800 followers on social media, he regularly highlights his connection to Gibraltar and uses his platform to showcase his pride in the Rock.

He has also contributed to the local creative community as a judge on GBC's 2025 make-up artistry programme, Face Off.

MINISTER CONGRATULATES WINNERS

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, congratulated all the winners, singling out Mr Galliano and Mr Ochello.

He said: “And especially to Manolo Galliano who has been committed to culture and the arts for a lifetime; and to Gino Ochello, a former student of mine at GAMPA, who has recently embarked on his career which I envisage will be long and successful.”

“I hope the younger winners continue to work hard, flourish and evolve for years to come. My thanks to Gibraltar Cultural Services for organising the Awards and for shining the spotlight on the individual nominees and winners, and generally on culture in Gibraltar,” Mr Santos said.

The selection process began with an open invitation to the public to submit nominations. These were used to compile a shortlist approved by the Cultural Awards Board, after which the public was invited to vote for nominees in several categories through a telephone voting service provided by Gibtelecom.

The board also selected the recipients of the Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement and Lifetime Achievement awards, as well as presenting a discretionary Rising Star Award. A Special Recognition Award had been presented earlier in the year.