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Fri 9th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Gold Medal Success for Angry Chill at Iberica European Cup in Seville

By Stephen Ignacio
9th October 2026

GIBRALTAR Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club Angry Chill continued its impressive record abroad, returning from the Iberica European Cup in Seville with a fresh haul of silverware.
Steven Soussi, Axel Roca, and James Turnbull travelled to Seville this past weekend to compete, with Soussi capturing his first gold medal while Roca and Turnbull also secured golds in their respective divisions.
Speaking after the event, Angry Chill coach and instructor Lee Tierney praised the team's performance:
"Angry Chill delivered an outstanding performance at the Iberica European Cup in Seville, with our athletes claiming multiple gold medals and establishing themselves as Iberica European gold medalists.
"Steven Soussi took gold in his weight category. Axel Roca secured bronze in his category and went on to claim gold in the Absolute division. James Turnbull put in an exceptional performance, capturing two gold medals — one in his category and one in the Absolute division.
"All three athletes return as Iberica European gold medalists, a fantastic achievement that reflects their hard work, skill, and commitment on the mats.
"Next week the team heads to Madrid to compete at the ADCC No-Gi Championships. A busy and exciting period continues for Angry Chill."

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