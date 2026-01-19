Gordon and Baglietto lead way in Road Runners League

Andrew Gordon waited patiently before making his move at the start of Sunday’s 10km race, the first of the league races this year and the fourth in a series of seven to be run during the 2025/26 season.

Starting in Line Wall Road, a small group of runners quickly took the lead. Among them were Richard Blagg, Sheriff, Reeves, Finlay and Gordon, as they headed down through Lover’s Lane in what was the first lap of the course.

A chilly Sunday morning, with drizzle falling during the race, highlighted the varied conditions runners have faced throughout this winter season. Most races this year have been impacted in one way or another by the weather, with rain becoming a constant feature.

In the women’s category, Kim Baglietto was once again making strong headway, not far behind the leading group of male runners, as she led the women’s race. Preparing for Seville this coming weekend, Baglietto once again found herself competing head-to-head with the top 15 male runners, facing little competition in the women’s field.

After turning in the Rosia area, the leading group of athletes had already begun to split, with gaps opening up between runners.

Gordon and Esquival were leading the way, with Blagg close behind, along with the rest of the original front-running group, which was now spreading out as the race developed.

Baglietto continued to perform strongly, beginning to overtake several male runners ahead of her to gain positions in the overall standings, while further widening the gap to her closest female competitors.

As the runners turned back into Line Wall Road, the front runners were making a real race of it, providing excitement as the gaps between them left the outcome open to change.

After another turn at the Rosia area, the stretch down Rosia Road heading north saw Richard Blagg, Reeves and Gordon come together, while Esquival began to lose ground.

Entering Trafalgar Interchange and heading down into Ragged Staff Road, Andrew Gordon made his decisive move, stepping ahead of Blagg and Reeves. Although they stayed close, Blagg and Reeves were unable to mount a comeback.

Gordon cruised to the finish, with Reeves edging past Blagg in the closing stages. Blagg’s momentum was enough to carry him over the line ahead of Esquival, in what proved to be one of the closest 10km races in recent years. Sheriff, who had earlier been dropped, came in next.

Once again, Kim Baglietto produced an impressive performance, finishing within the overall top ten among the men.

Tamara finished some distance back but had secured second place in the women’s race.