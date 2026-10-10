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Sat 10th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Grammarians win season opener

Eagles 4-4 Grammarians. 8th March 2026. Gibraltar Hockey first division.

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2026

Goals from Woods and Ramagge gave men’s hockey league champions Grammarians their first trophy of the season.

Playing against a select team from the league, Grammarians opened their season in an annual event that sees the league champions take on Byrne’s XI.

Among the squad were four members of the same family, as brothers, fathers and sons from the Hernandez family played together for the first time.

Grammarians won 2-0 in the match, which took place immediately after the women’s fixture between Europa and Presidents XI.

Pic- Archive image of Ramagge brothers

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