Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

A local couple who are grieving for their stillborn baby are raising funds for a cold cot for St Bernard’s Hospital in the hope it will bring comfort to other families who experience such a devastating loss in future.

For nine months Jessica Acris and Jason Green were lovingly awaiting the arrival of their son, Oliver Lee, but sadly lost him on February 20, a day before his due date.

Mr Green’s sister, Emma Jones Lennon, told the Chronicle that through this painful experience, the family learned that St Bernard’s Hospital does not have a cold cot, “a crucial resource that allows bereaved parents to spend precious time with their baby.”

A cold cot is a cooling device that helps preserve a baby’s body after a stillbirth, giving grieving parents precious extra time with their child.

After their heartbreaking experience, Oliver’s grieving parents started a GoFundMe page and to date have raised nearly £9,000.

The campaign will raise funds for a cold cot and other essential items to better support families facing similar situations in Gibraltar.

On the GoFundMe page, Oliver’s parents said: “For a few short moments, we were able to hold him, love him, and cherish him. Our parents got to meet their grandson. But far too soon, Oliver was taken away.”

“The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) does not have a cold cot, meaning we only had a small window of time with him before he had to be moved to the mortuary.”

They spoke too of the day their “world shattered” when 39 weeks into the pregnancy, the couple went for their final check-up and the midwife was unable to find Oliver’s heartbeat.

“We were told that our precious boy was gone,” they wrote.

“There are no words to describe the pain of hearing those words, of realising that the baby we had loved and waited for would never take his first breath.”

Given medication to start the process of labour, 48 hours later they were admitted to the hospital.

“After hours of physical and emotional pain, on February 20, 2025, at 11:18pm, we met our beautiful son, Oliver Lee Green. He was perfect. He looked exacly like his hyper real scan. He looked so peaceful, as if he were just sleeping,” the couple added.

Their story has clearly touched the hearts of people on the Rock, who have rallied to support their fundraising effort.

Ms Jones Lennon told the Chronicle the parents have already placed an order for two units, along with spare kits, for the GHA.

“The cost of each unit is approximately £1,700, plus taxes and import fees,” she said.

With the remaining funds the parents hope to purchase support items for grieving families, such as memory boxes or comfort packs.

They also hope to help provide a comfortable space for partners.

“This fundraiser is not just for Oliver, it’s for every family who will ever face this heartbreaking loss,” the couple wrote.

“We want to give them the time we never got with our son.”

Together with the support of Ms Jones Lennon and other family members the couple have a meeting scheduled with the Minister of Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez to discuss any further necessities.

To support the family in creating a legacy for their son to go https://gofund.me/1b59032f