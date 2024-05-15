Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th May, 2024

Local News

GSD Executive Elections set for ‘Round 2’

GSD Headquarters. Pic by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2024

Some 16 candidates will contest the eight available places in the second round of the GSD Executive elections later this month.

The voting will primarily take place at the Party’s AGM on Thursday, May 30, at John Mackintosh Hall.

Party Members are being written to with the details on the voting process and information on the candidates.

The candidates are: Sean Ballester, John Calderon, Joseph Capurro, Julian Celecia, Matvey Celecia, Kim Karnani, Nuhaila Mkerref, Yusef Moudden, Darren Olivero, Jeremy Perez, Brian Richardson, Magelle Segovia, Noah Segui, Willie Serfaty, Matthew Turnock and Eddie Wood.

Ahead of the vote, party members will have a chance to ‘Meet the Candidates’ at an event being held at Party HQ in College Lane on Saturday, May 18, between 11am to 1.30pm.

All GSD members are invited to drop by and meet as many candidates as they wish.

Those eight candidates that are successful on May 30 will join the other eight members elected in Round 1 in March 2024, the eight GSD MPs and a small number of life and co-opted members on the Party’s 30-strong Executive.

Edwin Reyes MP is overseeing the electoral process which under GSD rules takes place every two years.

“The conclusion of this process of internal democracy will then allow us to go forward together and conduct the work necessary over the next couple of years to keep pushing our campaign for change,” GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi said.

“In all and over the two rounds there have been 30 candidates for 16 elected places on the Executive. The level of interest and competition is testament to how vibrant the GSD is today.”

“Beyond this immediate contest a number of current members of the Executive have for a variety of personal reasons also decided not to contest the Executive elections on this occasion and will stand down on 30 May.”

“We are very grateful for their service and support.”

“Being in politics is hard and Gibraltar needs dedicated individuals prepared to work tirelessly behind the scenes at so many levels of political parties.”

