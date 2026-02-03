GSD questions delay on new College, which Govt insists is on track

The GSD criticised the Gibraltar Government on Monday over delays in delivering a new college that were impacting students and staff, even as No.6 Convent Place insisted the project was “firmly on track”.

In a statement, the GSD said the recent severe weather had “once again” exposed the poor condition of the Gibraltar College of Further Education building.

“While the Government has said that some water ingress is to be expected during a ‘once in a generation storm’, the truth is that this building has been in a very poor state for many years,” the GSD said.

“The continuing delay in delivering a new college is being felt most by the students and staff who use the building every day.”

The GSD questioned whether the Government was “genuinely in touch” with the reality on the ground at the College, adding that the serious water ingress at Gibraltar College of Further Education “appears to have been ignored” despite ministers visiting other schools in recent days.

“This is difficult to understand unless inconvenient realities are simply being overlooked,” the Opposition said, adding that “overlooking the problem” would not make it go away.

The GSD said the GSLP/Liberals first promised a new College of Further Education in their 2019 manifesto.

Since then, there have been changes in location and repeated announcements but, seven years on, students and staff are still without a new college, it added.

“Students and staff are expected to learn and work every day in a building that is clearly deteriorating,” said GSD MP Atrish Sanchez.

This is simply not good enough. It shows a failure to honour long-standing promises and to deal with the real impact these delays are having on students, families and staff.”

The GSD said it had long been committed to the creation of a Skills and Technology College, a facility that would bring together the existing functions of the College of Further Education and provide modern facilities and workshops for academic, vocational and hands-on practical training.

It would also offer high-quality programmes in traditional trades, technical skills, digital skills and emerging technologies, developed in partnership with local industry.

“This approach is essential to widening opportunities for our young people and supporting future generations,” the Opposition said.

“It is a commitment that, if elected, we will deliver without drift or delay.”

GOVT REACTS

Reacting to the GSD statement, the Government described the Opposition as “out of touch and hypocritical”.

In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said the GSD built no schools in all its time in office and had no plans to do so.

“The GSLP/Liberal Government has built 10 and is in the process of extending St Martin’s, refurbishing both St Joseph’s and, most relevant, has already broken ground on the site for the new Gibraltar College,” it said.

“Work has already commenced on the development of the new facility, which will offer expanded classrooms, modern practical learning spaces, improved workshops, and enhanced opportunities for collaboration with industry.”

“This will go hand in hand with the introduction of more new courses adding to those that have been introduced in the last few years.”

The Government also stressed that the Europa Point site chosen for the new college was Government-owned and immediately available, allowing development “without further delay” and avoiding previous complexities with other sites.

It said the plans had been developed with the full involvement of the College staff to ensure the new facility meets the educational needs of students of all ages.

“The GSD through its utter inexperience has no idea of the complexities involved in planning and developing an educational establishment, a serious failing on their part,” No.6 said.

“In the meantime, the existing College continues to function and expand its academic and community offerings, including new daytime courses, while work progresses on delivering a modern, fit-for-purpose replacement facility.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, added: “The staff of the College, and the students, are well aware of the commitment that I have to the College and how we have consolidated its relevance to education in Gibraltar, even in the present site.”

“They are all excited as we work together towards the new College which will be up and running during the course of next year.”

“I meet at least monthly with the College team and contractors, to keep the project firmly on track.”

“The GSD are clearly not sighted on any of what we are doing and by expressing their frustrations publicly merely show that they simply have no idea”.