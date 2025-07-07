Henley hat trick for Gibraltarian rower

Henley Royal regatta is a highlight of the British sporting and social Calendar, a testing ground for the best in world, rowing to face off in a one v one knockout format along the iconic course running from Temple Island to just short of Henley Bridge. The course is lined by solid wooden booms separating the competitors from the spectators both on the bank on on pleasure craft - said spectators sometimes closer to the rowers blade than the rower is- making for a thrilling spectacle that is broadcast around the world.

This was the scene for local sporting hero Jack Prior to compete from 4th to the 6th of July. Jack is a product and member of local Calpe Rowing Club. He elevated his standard while studying and competing at Oxford Brookes University and now competes for Leander Club. With wins at GB U23 and GB senior level and two previous successes at Henley Royal Regatta, Jack was now looking to add a third Henley medal to his ever increasing list of high end rowing achievements. This year Jack was competing for Leander Club in the Ladies Challenge Plate, an open eights event first introduced in 1845, open to crews from any club around the world.

On Friday the 4th July Jack’s Leander crew were up against Thames RC, consistant, solid Henley performers with a strong reputation. The start was ferocious but the challenge short lived. Leander eased away to an early lead and never looked back making the job look easy- a sign of their quality.

On Sarurday Dartmouth College USA stood in the way of Jack’s crew. Again Leander nudged ahead at the start but Dartmouth kept an overlap and started pressing up on Leander as they came past Remenham. Leander responded and seemingly in control of the race again, however, the imposing Dartmouth rowers pressed again coming up to the Steward’s Enclosures producing a thrilling finish with Jack crossing the line a half length ahead in front of the vocal crowds.

This set up a grand stand final on Sunday against perennial winners Oxford Brookes ‘A’ crew. Yet again, Jack and his crew had a solid build up off the start to edge ahead- his crew looking tight and disciplined and in a mood to take no prisoners. As the heavens opened and rain poured down past Remenham the Brookes crew looked unsettled and struggled with their course while Leander maintained ruthless control and edged further away. Down past the stewards enclosure to thunderous applause the Leander machine pushed up the gears and drove past the finish line with a clear advantage leaving Jack and all of us following in Gibraltar with another special moment. Jack’s third Henley win.