Hindu Community and Gibraltar Cricket joined force

The Hindu Community in Gibraltar and Gibraltar Cricket joined forces last weekend to host a vibrant community celebration of the ICC T20 World Cup, bringing together more than 100 cricket fans for a special India v West Indies watch along at Europa Point Stadium.

Held on Sunday 1st March in the Pavilion Bar, the event was a showcase of sport, culture and community spirit on the Rock. Proceedings began at 12:30pm, with players aged 5 to 70 taking to the field for a series of fun — and at times fiercely competitive — cricket games.

From juniors just starting out to experienced club players, the talent on display highlighted the growing strength of cricket within both the Hindu Community and Gibraltar’s wider cricketing family. Spectators were treated to an afternoon that perfectly blended grassroots participation with international cricket excitement.

By 2:00pm, the Pavilion Bar was buzzing as fans settled in to watch the final Super 8 match of India’s campaign. Rock-a-Banana was on hand serving delicious frozen chocolate-covered bananas, while complimentary samosas, chicken pakoras and bhajis proved hugely popular among attendees.

On the big screen, India chased down the West Indies total with a fantastically paced innings, securing a semi-final showdown against England on Thursday 5th March — much to the delight of the gathered supporters.

The event not only celebrated international cricket but also marked the countdown to the start of Gibraltar’s own domestic season. The local T20 campaign begins on 15th March, with Men’s and Women’s T20 fixtures scheduled every Sunday through to the end of April.

Gibraltar Cricket is encouraging anyone inspired by the weekend’s action to get involved. New players can sign up via www.gibraltarcricket.com

and enjoy three free taster sessions.

Richard Cunningham, President of Gibraltar Cricket, said the collaboration demonstrated the power of cricket to bring communities together:

“It was fantastic to see such a diverse mix of ages and backgrounds enjoying cricket together. Events like this show how strong and inclusive our cricket community is becoming here in Gibraltar.”

With international drama on screen and local talent shining on the field, the event was a reminder that cricket on the Rock continues to grow — both in numbers and in spirit.