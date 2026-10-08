HMS Mersey visits Gibraltar after monitoring Russian vessels off UK 

The Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Mersey arrived in Gibraltar on Wednesday after operations that included tracking a Russian warship and tanker as they passed through waters close to the UK.

The River-class offshore patrol vessel is visiting for routine maintenance and logistical support during a busy period of operations supporting UK maritime security and NATO commitments, the Ministry of Defence said.

Earlier this year, HMS Mersey worked alongside a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron to monitor the Russian warship RFS Soobrazitelny and the tanker MV Anatoly Kolodkin.

The task formed part of wider operations to monitor and report on Russian naval and merchant vessels transiting the English Channel.

In recent months, the ship has worked with other Royal Navy units and NATO partners to maintain awareness of maritime activity around the UK.

According to the Royal Navy, these operations contribute to a coordinated effort to monitor strategically important sea lanes, maintain freedom of navigation and support collective security.

HMS Mersey has a ship’s company of around 50 and can deploy at short notice for extended periods at sea.

Its duties include maritime security, surveillance, escort and law enforcement tasks in UK and international waters.

Throughout its service, the vessel has also undertaken fishery protection patrols, defence engagement and support for other government departments.

“The visit to Gibraltar provides an opportunity for the ship’s company to conduct routine maintenance and logistics support while strengthening the longstanding connection between the Royal Navy and Gibraltar, a strategically important base supporting operations across the Mediterranean and Atlantic,” the MoD said in a statement.