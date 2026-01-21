Hockey cup finals coming up

This weekend will see two major hockey cup finals as the men’s and women’s First Division Cups reach their conclusion.

On Saturday, Europa Women face Bavaria Hawks in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The early 10am start is likely to make for a hot contest, with both sides having already enjoyed several close encounters this season. Earlier in the campaign, a solitary goal separated the two, with Europa edging a 1–0 victory.

Also this weekend, Eagles and Grammarians go head to head once again in another high-profile clash. Their 2–2 draw last weekend set the tone for what is expected to be another fiercely contested rivalry on the pitch.

Last weekend’s match served as a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming final, in which Grammarians will be looking back and hoping to make better use of the numerous penalty corners they created but failed to convert.