Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey cup finals coming up

By Stephen Ignacio
21st January 2026

This weekend will see two major hockey cup finals as the men’s and women’s First Division Cups reach their conclusion.

On Saturday, Europa Women face Bavaria Hawks in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The early 10am start is likely to make for a hot contest, with both sides having already enjoyed several close encounters this season. Earlier in the campaign, a solitary goal separated the two, with Europa edging a 1–0 victory.

Also this weekend, Eagles and Grammarians go head to head once again in another high-profile clash. Their 2–2 draw last weekend set the tone for what is expected to be another fiercely contested rivalry on the pitch.

Last weekend’s match served as a dress rehearsal for the forthcoming final, in which Grammarians will be looking back and hoping to make better use of the numerous penalty corners they created but failed to convert.

Most Read

Local News

Residency criteria for access to Government housing increases to 15 years

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Cabinet approves treaty text 

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Features

Kimberley Rodriguez publishes deeply personal memoir, Hope Between Heartbeats

Tue 20th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Nico Bado awarded place in Winmau World Masters Qualifier

21st January 2026

Sports
Europa and Lincoln Red Imps face each other again

21st January 2026

Sports
Ten-Pin Bowling Plate and Cup knockouts

21st January 2026

Sports
Bushido Gibraltar Concludes Successful Christmas Gradings and Sets Ambitious International Agenda for 2026

20th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026