Due to light winds, there was only one race in each class of the sailing on Wednesday.

In the afternoon Brian Brophy took 15th place in ILCA with net points of 87.

In the same race was Owen Sparkes who is at 17th place with net points of 106.

In ILCA Aron Gaskin was in 13th place with net points of 77.

And Emily Hignett was in 22nd with net points of 125.