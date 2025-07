On the squash court at the Pickaquoy Centre it was time for the doubles games after two days of singles.

To play in the men’s doubles were Christian Navas and Ivan Flores who lost to Guernsey 2-0.

Colleen Devincenzi Clemens and Lily Rogers faced Orkney and lost 2-0.

Lily and Christian joined forced in the mixed doubles but lost to Jersey 2-0.