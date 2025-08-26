Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Junior Fishing Competition 2025

By Stephen Ignacio
26th August 2025

The Annual GFSA Junior Shore Fishing Competition took place on Sunday 10th August 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 hours on Peter Isola Promenade. Although the weather was not the best, there was a moderate cloudy Levante with strong gusts of wind, 9 anglers aged 7-14 years took park. This competition is held annually and is designed to encourage young people to practise and learn new techniques to use in a very popular sport and leisure activity in Gibraltar. It helps them to become better anglers.

The event was very successful with 73 fish caught and returned alive to the sea. One of the aims of this competition is to show young people how to take a keen interest in the environment and that to enjoy fishing you do not have to kill the fish that you catch. Most of the fish caught were under sized as per the Marine Regulations Minimum Fish Sizes, so they were released alive. This is another important lesson that young people need to learn, because there are regulations governing fishing that need to be adhered to, as a way of protecting Gibraltar’s marine biodiversity.

The competition winners in the 11 to 14 age range were:

HEAVIEST FISH – KEVIN MONEZ RAMOS with a Pandora Bream (Breca) weighing 130 grams.

POINTS AGGREGATE WINNER – AARON VENTURA with 29 points.

And in the 7 to 10 age group

HEAVIEST FISH – SARAH BERTELMANN with a Two Banded Bream (Testa Negra) weighing 325 grams.

POINTS AGGREGATE WINNER – KELSEY MONEZ RAMOS with 74 points.

In this younger age group Sarah was a first-time angler and was assisted by GFSA member Albert Slater, very well done to her. We hope that you will continue to fish and become a very successful angler. Kelsey the aggregate winner caught 22 fish of 7 different species of fish that included various sub-species of Wrasse.

There are strict rules for the competition. Responsible adults had to accompany each angler, and the adults were allowed to bait hooks and remove fish from the hooks but were not allowed to handle the rods. Although they were able, assisted by GFSA members, to be shown casting methods, how to handle a rod and were given advise when to strike or how to detect bites. There were 3 hours of competition enjoyed by all. All competitors received a medal for their participation and effort.

Fish species caught included Gobies; Rainbow Wrasse (Doncella); Bronze Bream (Besugo); Horse Mackerel (Jureles); Bogues (Boga); Black Bream (Chopa); Two Banded Bream (Testa Negra); Pandora Bream (Breca); Various species of Ballen Wrasse (Bodiones); Annular Bream (Sargo Amarillo), Combers (Vaquilla) and Sheepshead Bream (Sula).

(As published on Saturday 23rd August 2025 print edition)

Most Read

Local News

Court of Appeal increases award in GHA medical negligence case 

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Brexit

CM says negotiators working to ‘ambitious’ treaty timeline, as Spanish media predicts border fence ‘torn down’ by January

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Local News

Justice Minister explores review of sentencing for sexual crimes

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Features

Main Street mural project completed, showcasing historic catalogue of culture

Mon 25th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Wiseman Names Squad for 100th International Match

26th August 2025

Sports
Ten-Man Lions Claim Three Points Against Ten-Man Lynx

26th August 2025

Sports
First of the big Battle for top six ends in draw

26th August 2025

Sports
Braga prove themselves a step too far for Lincoln Red Imps

26th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025