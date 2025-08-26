Junior Fishing Competition 2025

The Annual GFSA Junior Shore Fishing Competition took place on Sunday 10th August 2025 from 9:30 to 12:30 hours on Peter Isola Promenade. Although the weather was not the best, there was a moderate cloudy Levante with strong gusts of wind, 9 anglers aged 7-14 years took park. This competition is held annually and is designed to encourage young people to practise and learn new techniques to use in a very popular sport and leisure activity in Gibraltar. It helps them to become better anglers.

The event was very successful with 73 fish caught and returned alive to the sea. One of the aims of this competition is to show young people how to take a keen interest in the environment and that to enjoy fishing you do not have to kill the fish that you catch. Most of the fish caught were under sized as per the Marine Regulations Minimum Fish Sizes, so they were released alive. This is another important lesson that young people need to learn, because there are regulations governing fishing that need to be adhered to, as a way of protecting Gibraltar’s marine biodiversity.

The competition winners in the 11 to 14 age range were:

HEAVIEST FISH – KEVIN MONEZ RAMOS with a Pandora Bream (Breca) weighing 130 grams.

POINTS AGGREGATE WINNER – AARON VENTURA with 29 points.

And in the 7 to 10 age group

HEAVIEST FISH – SARAH BERTELMANN with a Two Banded Bream (Testa Negra) weighing 325 grams.

POINTS AGGREGATE WINNER – KELSEY MONEZ RAMOS with 74 points.

In this younger age group Sarah was a first-time angler and was assisted by GFSA member Albert Slater, very well done to her. We hope that you will continue to fish and become a very successful angler. Kelsey the aggregate winner caught 22 fish of 7 different species of fish that included various sub-species of Wrasse.

There are strict rules for the competition. Responsible adults had to accompany each angler, and the adults were allowed to bait hooks and remove fish from the hooks but were not allowed to handle the rods. Although they were able, assisted by GFSA members, to be shown casting methods, how to handle a rod and were given advise when to strike or how to detect bites. There were 3 hours of competition enjoyed by all. All competitors received a medal for their participation and effort.

Fish species caught included Gobies; Rainbow Wrasse (Doncella); Bronze Bream (Besugo); Horse Mackerel (Jureles); Bogues (Boga); Black Bream (Chopa); Two Banded Bream (Testa Negra); Pandora Bream (Breca); Various species of Ballen Wrasse (Bodiones); Annular Bream (Sargo Amarillo), Combers (Vaquilla) and Sheepshead Bream (Sula).

