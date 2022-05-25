Kayleigh Hollins to represent Gibraltar in Miss Global 2022
Kayleigh Hollins will soon represent Gibraltar in Miss Global 2022 pageant in Bali, which begins on May 31. She told the Chronicle her nerves are finally kicking in, as she looks forward to representing her home country for two weeks alongside contestants from across the globe. “I’m feeling overwhelmed with excitement,” she said. “I’ve been...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here