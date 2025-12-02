Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Dec, 2025

Sports

Keeper blunder gives Lynx three points against Lions

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd December 2025

Lions Gibraltar were dealt a big blow to their hopes to challenge for the top three after facing defeat against Lynx on Monday.
Not the most confident of performances by Lions in the first half-hour.
On 24 minutes, Skuza got himself into trouble coming out of his area and misfiring the ball, which luckily fell to a Lions player.
Lynx were trying to play on the quick break but were ineffective in their execution.
Not the best of matches for the spectator, with most of the play taking place in the middle third.
On 28 minutes, Lynx broke through down the left and forced a save at the near post — their first attempt at goal.
At 32 minutes, some good defending by Lynx in front of goal denied Lions the space to try for a shot.
Although Lions had most of the ball, they were not creating many chances for themselves. The first half approached its final moments with hardly any real threats at either goal that might have tested the keepers.
The first half finished in deadlock.
Lions were not able to repeat their previous result against Lynx earlier in the season. Instead, it was Lynx who found the net to deal another blow to Lions’ bid to challenge for European places this year. The fourth defeat of the season means Lions failed to close the gap with Mons Calpe, remaining level on points with Lincoln Red Imps, although having played four more matches. This now creates an unhealthy points difference with the potential top three.
Lynx, adding three points to their name, secured their sixth-placed position, increasing the gap to seven points over Europa Point — a margin they will look to protect as they push to finish in the top six this season.
Lions walked away disappointed, having had the better of the play and greater chances but failing to capitalise on them.
Instead, it was a handling mistake by Lions keeper Skuza that allowed Lynx to take the lead. A half-volley from just outside the penalty area bounced right in front of him, and he saw the ball slip through his hands, under his legs, and over the line before he could recover and push it out. Lynx players were already celebrating the goal.

