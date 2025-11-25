Ladies that Rock the Rock 2026 winners announced

The winners of the Ladies that Rock the Rock Award 2026 have been announced following a series of surprise visits across Gibraltar by Ayelet Mamo Shay.

The initiative, which began as an effort to highlight women’s contributions through Ms Mamo Shay’s books, has developed into an annual event recognising work in business, community service, healthcare, the environment, finance and sport.

This year there was strong public engagement, with numerous nominations submitted before the committee carried out a “Surprise Tour” to inform the 10 recipients in person.

According to the organisers, the unannounced visits took place in offices, restaurants and cafes, where the winners were told of their awards during their day-to-day routines.

The recipients of the 2026 awards are:

Business Leader Award: Sammy Armstrong, recognised for her role in the local property market and for bringing Savills to Gibraltar.

Social Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Galadriel McGrail Polston, acknowledged for establishing Mindspace, described as an inclusive hub offering support to individuals with special needs.

Environment Contribution Award: Janet Howitt, highlighted for her work with the Environmental Safety Group and her long-running environmental advocacy.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Noelia Campos, recognised for years of service as a foster carer.

Female in Finance Award: Valerie Holliday, a partner at Hassans International Law Firm, noted for her work in fintech and banking.

Woman Leader in Online Gaming Award: Sasha Uman, recognised for her leadership at Playtech.

Public Sector Female Employee Award: Dr Elaine Flores, Deputy Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority, acknowledged for her role overseeing Gibraltar’s emergency lines, 111 and 999.

Woman Leader in Sport/Arts/Music Award: Moira Gomez, recognised for her long-standing dedication to netball and efforts to bring international competition to the Rock.

Woman Entrepreneurship Award: Jean King, commended for her leadership of Community Insight Magazine.

Young Woman Leaders Award: Shania Robba, Captain of the Gibraltar Women’s National Football Team, honoured for her role on and off the pitch.

Ms Mamo Shay said: “When I started writing about these women and founded this initiative, my goal was simply to empower them and give credit where it is due.”

“To see how this has grown, and to witness the raw emotion on these 10 women's faces when we surprised them at their offices or over coffee, is the greatest reward.”

“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to my dedicated committee, who worked tirelessly to select the final winners from such an impressive list of nominees, and to the entire public of Gibraltar for voting and taking part in saying 'thank you' to these special women.”

“Already, 57 women in Gibraltar have joined the prestigious and esteemed club known as ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’, and there is no doubt that this number will continue to grow year after year.”

“Let this serve as a powerful reminder to every woman working hard behind the scenes: your efforts are seen, your impact is felt, and your story matters.”

The winners will be formally recognised at a gala dinner on March 5, 2026, to coincide with International Women’s Day. Members of the public may attend the gala or the associated workshops. For reservations and enquiries, contact TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com or call +350 20073669.