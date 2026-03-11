Ladies That Rock The Rock gala dinner celebrates achievements of women

Over 150 guests gathered at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel for the 2026 Ladies That Rock The Rock gala dinner, an annual event recognising the achievements and contributions of women across Gibraltar’s community, business and public life.

The gala, organised and led by businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, brought together Government representatives, business leaders, sponsors and members of the public.

Among the guests were the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, and the Deputy Governor, Marc Holland, both of whom took part in the official awards ceremony recognising this year’s honourees.

The evening featured a programme of entertainment and interactive experiences designed around famous West End productions, with guests were welcomed with a green cocktail inspired by the musical Wicked, created by Scott from DrinkThink, before a series of themed acts based on Mamma Mia, The Wizard of Oz, Aladdin, Matilda and Oliver.

Entertainment during the evening included a live performance by Bradley the Mentalist, a dance performance by Susan, free professional massages by Gil and a stage appearance by The Masks performers. Guests also enjoyed interactive activities, a photo booth, raffles and prizes.

A dedicated musical jingle about the Ladies That Rock The Rock initiative was composed and played during the event, reinforcing the theme of the evening.

The awards ceremony was led by Chloe Loddo, who presented honours recognising a number of women whose work and achievements have had an impact within Gibraltar’s community. The evening concluded with a panel discussion featuring several award recipients, who shared reflections on leadership, perseverance and community engagement.

Ms Mamo Shay said: “The purpose of the Ladies That Rock The Rock Awards is not only to honour the incredible women who are making a difference in our community today, but also to inspire the next generation.”

“When young girls and young women see role models from their own community being recognised for their achievements, leadership and dedication, it sends a powerful message that they too can pursue their ambitions and make a meaningful impact.”

"Recognition plays a very important role in encouraging positive contribution. When we take the time to highlight the achievements of individuals who are giving back to our community, it motivates others to follow in their footsteps and continue doing good work.”

“These awards are therefore not just about one evening of celebration, they are about creating a culture where the achievements of women are visible, valued and celebrated across Gibraltar."

She added that the continued success of the event reflects strong support from the wider community and organisations that promote equality, leadership and opportunity, with a number of local businesses and organisations contributing through sponsorship and support.

The organisers thanked their partners and supporters including Anglo Hispano, Restsso, Sugar Sweet, the team at Sunborn Gibraltar, the judging committee, photographers, designers and businesses that contributed prizes for the raffles.

The Ladies That Rock The Rock gala dinner continues to grow as a community event highlighting leadership, resilience and the contributions of women within Gibraltar’s society.