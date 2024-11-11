Lawyer wins damages but zero costs in police trespass case
The Royal Gibraltar Police will pay £18,000 in damages after unlawfully entering the home of a local lawyer during a cross-border investigation in 2021 into alleged money laundering linked to the Campo drugs trade. Christopher Miles and his wife Jasmin were awarded £2,000 and £6,000 respectively, as well as a further sum of £10,000 for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here