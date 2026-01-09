League resumes with first against fourth place as St Joseph play Europa

The Gibraltar domestic league resumes this Friday evening with league leaders St Joseph taking on Europa in a top-four encounter.

With seven points separating the two sides, Europa FC head coach Michele Di Piedi — who this past week described Europa as “one of the best clubs in Gib”, while also labelling the league as “not easy” and stressing that every match is “a final” — will be expecting his players to come out all guns blazing if they are to close the gap on the leaders.

Having failed last season to secure a place in European competition despite finishing third in the league, Europa will have learned the harsh lesson that third place does not guarantee European football unless the top two teams also contest the Rock Cup final.

Europa have won 11 of their 15 matches and continue to bite at the heels of both St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps, although they are being closely followed by Mons Calpe. The latter have played one extra match and are level on points with Europa.

St Joseph, who have won 13 matches, drawn one and lost one, will approach this fixture very much like a cup final themselves. Having already dropped five crucial points, and with Lincoln Red Imps having dropped just two from their 12 matches played, the Blues can ill afford to drop further points if they are to fend off Lincoln’s title challenge.

Europa Sports Stadium, which will tomorrow host Gibraltar’s first rugby international, should provide the backdrop for an exciting encounter on Friday evening. With both sides having rested over the festive break, the team that settles quickest could prove decisive in what is one of the key title-chasing fixtures.

Lincoln Red Imps also return to action on Saturday, facing Europa Point in a 4.30pm kick-off. The match will take place immediately after the stadium hosts Gibraltar’s first international under Rugby Europe membership.

How this will impact preparations remains to be seen, with previous ground-sharing arrangements — albeit at Victoria Stadium — having led to delays in warm-ups and pre-match routines.

Lincoln Red Imps enter the match having now turned their full focus back to domestic football following their successful Conference League campaign, which saw them reach the league phase for the second time. They achieved a historic seven points, narrowly missing out on the knockout stage on goal difference.

With their attention now solely on the domestic league, head coach Juanjo Bezares has the opportunity to maintain a more settled squad with fewer rotations in the coming weeks, presenting a significant challenge to St Joseph’s leadership.

Europa Point, currently seventh in the league, begin 2026 with a minus-20 goal difference, having lost 10 of their 16 matches — including a 7–0 defeat to Lincoln Red Imps in September.

Lincoln will be expected to take all three points, although Europa Point could still pose difficulties.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bruno’s Magpies face Glacis United. Sitting eight points adrift of the top six, Bruno’s Magpies face a difficult task to claw back ground with just six matches of the second round remaining.

Three of their remaining fixtures are against teams currently in the top six — Lynx, Lions and Lincoln Red Imps. Picking up points against sides such as Glacis United, currently penultimate, and Hound Dogs immediately after, will be crucial before facing the challenge of extracting points from clubs targeting a top-six finish: Lions, Lynx and Europa Point.

Glacis United, although languishing near the foot of the table, have also lost 11 of their 16 matches, having drawn twice and won only three.

On Sunday, Lynx face College 1975 in what should be a tightly contested match, while Mons Calpe — currently third — take on bottom side Hound Dogs.

Monday sees the standout fixture between Lions and Manchester 62. The latter, facing a review of their status on January 15, are expected to show signs of recovery from their current difficulties. Reports from close to the club suggest new investors may soon be announced, along with potential new signings. The transfer window, expected to extend into mid-January, could further boost their chances of strengthening the squad. No official confirmation has been made ahead of Monday’s fixture as both sides resume their domestic campaigns.

Lions, on 28 points and sitting fifth, are targeting a top-six finish as they continue their push for European qualification.

Manchester 62’s hopes of breaking into the top six are fading, with an 11-point gap separating them from Lynx and only six matches remaining — including fixtures against Lincoln Red Imps, Lions, Lynx and Europa, all currently in the top six.