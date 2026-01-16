Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league, keeping their 8 point lead over Brooklyn Messengers, both teams grabbing a 7-2 win this week. Split Personalities are still sitting nicely in 3rd still.

last week Lightning Strikes maintained their dominant lead on 69 points, but Brooklyn Messengers in 2nd had chipped away at it, sitting at 61, 8 behind before start of this week. Split Personalities sat in a comfortable 3rd at 54 points, 10 ahead of 4th.

This week's results GTBA League Week 10:

The Colour Of Money 2 - 7 Brooklyn Messengers

Seven Deadly Pins 2 - 7 Kingpins

Oddballs 9 - 0 New Pins On The Rock

Lightning Strikes 7 - 2 Rock N Rollers

The Misfits 7 - 2 Gully Huggers

Split Happens 7 - 2 Harlequins

The Alley Cats 7 - 2 Wigs

Results GTBA League Week 9:

Wigs 2 - 7 Lighting Strikes

Harlequins 2 - 7 The Colour of Money

New Pins On The Rock 2 - 7 The Alley Cats

Brooklyn Messengers 9 - 0 Seven Deadly Pins

Kingpins 2 - 7 Oddballs

Split Personalities 7 - 2 Split Happens