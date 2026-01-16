Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league

By Stephen Ignacio
16th January 2026

Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league, keeping their 8 point lead over Brooklyn Messengers, both teams grabbing a 7-2 win this week. Split Personalities are still sitting nicely in 3rd still.
last week Lightning Strikes maintained their dominant lead on 69 points, but Brooklyn Messengers in 2nd had chipped away at it, sitting at 61, 8 behind before start of this week. Split Personalities sat in a comfortable 3rd at 54 points, 10 ahead of 4th.
This week's results GTBA League Week 10:
The Colour Of Money 2 - 7 Brooklyn Messengers
Seven Deadly Pins 2 - 7 Kingpins
Oddballs 9 - 0 New Pins On The Rock
Lightning Strikes 7 - 2 Rock N Rollers
The Misfits 7 - 2 Gully Huggers
Split Happens 7 - 2 Harlequins
The Alley Cats 7 - 2 Wigs

Results GTBA League Week 9:

Wigs 2 - 7 Lighting Strikes
Harlequins 2 - 7 The Colour of Money
New Pins On The Rock 2 - 7 The Alley Cats
Brooklyn Messengers 9 - 0 Seven Deadly Pins
Kingpins 2 - 7 Oddballs
Split Personalities 7 - 2 Split Happens

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Brexit

Parliament hears treaty update as Spanish and Gib officials meet in airport

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph have a chance to step even closer to grabbing the title

16th January 2026

Sports
Mons Calpe just fingertips from the women's title

16th January 2026

Sports
Attard wins heaviest fish award in final 2025 angling competition

16th January 2026

Sports
St Joseph grab first advantage for league title with four goals against Lincoln Red Imps

14th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026