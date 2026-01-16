Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league
Lightning Strikes stay firmly at the top of the Gibraltar Ten-pin bowling league, keeping their 8 point lead over Brooklyn Messengers, both teams grabbing a 7-2 win this week. Split Personalities are still sitting nicely in 3rd still.
last week Lightning Strikes maintained their dominant lead on 69 points, but Brooklyn Messengers in 2nd had chipped away at it, sitting at 61, 8 behind before start of this week. Split Personalities sat in a comfortable 3rd at 54 points, 10 ahead of 4th.
This week's results GTBA League Week 10:
The Colour Of Money 2 - 7 Brooklyn Messengers
Seven Deadly Pins 2 - 7 Kingpins
Oddballs 9 - 0 New Pins On The Rock
Lightning Strikes 7 - 2 Rock N Rollers
The Misfits 7 - 2 Gully Huggers
Split Happens 7 - 2 Harlequins
The Alley Cats 7 - 2 Wigs
Results GTBA League Week 9:
Wigs 2 - 7 Lighting Strikes
Harlequins 2 - 7 The Colour of Money
New Pins On The Rock 2 - 7 The Alley Cats
Brooklyn Messengers 9 - 0 Seven Deadly Pins
Kingpins 2 - 7 Oddballs
Split Personalities 7 - 2 Split Happens