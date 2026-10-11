Lincoln Red Imps beat Europa to go third

Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Europa

Just days before Lincoln Red Imps are due to open their UEFA Conference League league phase campaign with an away match against Brann, they faced long-time rivals Europa.

With a strong squad to choose from, Lincoln Red Imps returned to league football after the international break with a strong starting eleven.

It was a tightly contested first half-hour, with chances at both ends. Europa came close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute, smashing the crossbar after slicing through Lincoln’s defence.

Lincoln also came close to breaking the deadlock, with Lopez making a fine save in the 37th minute to push a free-kick delivery around the post for a corner.

The first half finished goalless, with an exciting opening period bringing back memories of past derby matches which once attracted more than 800 fans.

Lincoln Red Imps came out of the break strongly, putting Europa under pressure almost immediately.

Just two minutes into the second half, the pressure paid off. A floated pass from the right flank found Lopes running in behind the defence, with Cardozo nudging the ball over the line from just a few feet out.

It was not long before Romero Morillo added a second to the scoreboard. A ball played through to the touchline was sent low across the goalmouth and slammed home by Romero Morillo.

Although Europa tried to mount a comeback, they were unable to break through Lincoln’s defence.

Lincoln Red Imps walked away with three crucial points, taking their tally to ten from a possible twelve and moving into third place, behind St Joseph and Magpies.

Europa, meanwhile, dropped to sixth place.