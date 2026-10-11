Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 11th Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lincoln Red Imps beat Europa to go third

By Stephen Ignacio
11th October 2026

Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Europa

Just days before Lincoln Red Imps are due to open their UEFA Conference League league phase campaign with an away match against Brann, they faced long-time rivals Europa.

With a strong squad to choose from, Lincoln Red Imps returned to league football after the international break with a strong starting eleven.

It was a tightly contested first half-hour, with chances at both ends. Europa came close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute, smashing the crossbar after slicing through Lincoln’s defence.

Lincoln also came close to breaking the deadlock, with Lopez making a fine save in the 37th minute to push a free-kick delivery around the post for a corner.

The first half finished goalless, with an exciting opening period bringing back memories of past derby matches which once attracted more than 800 fans.

Lincoln Red Imps came out of the break strongly, putting Europa under pressure almost immediately.

Just two minutes into the second half, the pressure paid off. A floated pass from the right flank found Lopes running in behind the defence, with Cardozo nudging the ball over the line from just a few feet out.

It was not long before Romero Morillo added a second to the scoreboard. A ball played through to the touchline was sent low across the goalmouth and slammed home by Romero Morillo.

Although Europa tried to mount a comeback, they were unable to break through Lincoln’s defence.

Lincoln Red Imps walked away with three crucial points, taking their tally to ten from a possible twelve and moving into third place, behind St Joseph and Magpies.

Europa, meanwhile, dropped to sixth place.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Local News

Runway to close for international car event on Saturday

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Reduction in HPV vaccine uptake ‘worrying’, Director of Public Health says

Tue 6th Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Robert Patterson sisters take youth triathlon

11th October 2026

Sports
St Joseph's make it four wins from four

11th October 2026

Sports
Grammarians win season opener

10th October 2026

Sports
Gibraltar women face 3-0 defeat at hands of Liechtenstein

10th October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026