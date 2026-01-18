Lincoln Red Imps get act together in second half to take victory over Europa

Lincoln Red Imps lined up with a strong side that included five home-grown players. However, with just one home-grown option on the bench, coach Juanjo Bezares was clearly gambling on his starters delivering over the full ninety minutes.

Europa started brightly, capitalising on a loose back pass to register the first attempt on goal, though Hankins gathered comfortably.

This was a crucial encounter for Lincoln, who had surrendered their advantage following defeat to St Joseph and were in no mood to drop further points—particularly against a side competing for a top-three finish, and potentially even second place, should they manage a double blow against Lincoln over this weekend’s double header.

The fixture carried echoes of the fierce rivalry that existed between the two clubs half a decade ago. While Europa no longer enjoy the same financial backing of those years, Di Piedi has assembled a disciplined, organised side capable of challenging the league’s established heavyweights.

With Lincoln having shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks, expectations were high for an intense contest—and the opening exchanges delivered exactly that. High tempo and urgency from both sides saw Europa apply early pressure, forcing Lincoln onto the back foot within the opening minute.

Europa soon settled, enjoying spells of possession and showing composure in build-up play, underlining their growing confidence. De Barr produced his first darting run down the flank in the 12th minute, earning a corner that was eventually cleared by solid Lincoln defending.

In the 14th minute, the Lincoln bench appealed for a booking after Fran’s robust challenge on De Barr left the Europa playmaker sprawled near the touchline. The resulting free kick posed little threat, however, and was comfortably gathered by López.

Europa remained unfazed by Lincoln’s presence, keeping their composure and patiently working short passes in search of space between the defensive lines. De Barr continued to be targeted, with Moeuhli shown a yellow card in the 19th minute following another heavy challenge on the Lincoln midfielder.

As the match passed the twenty-minute mark, neither goalkeeper had been seriously tested, with play largely confined to the middle third amid high intensity and physicality that kept the referee busy.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute. Pozo, who had enjoyed a prolific spell before the festive break, found himself free after a well-weighted through ball from De Barr. His composed finish, struck beyond López’s reach, added to his tally just as it appeared the stalemate would continue.

Europa showed little immediate reaction to going behind, sticking to their game plan and maintaining belief in their ability to respond. Lincoln’s attempt to build on the opener soon stalled, and despite enjoying more possession, they struggled to assert clear authority.

While Europa had shown limited attacking threat after the half-hour mark, they demonstrated a willingness to grind out the contest—particularly with Lincoln having played a demanding midweek fixture against St Joseph just three days earlier.

In the 34th minute, Lincoln had a chance to break through again, but former player Valarino shepherded the ball well, allowing López to collect. Pozo was booked three minutes later for punching the ball away in frustration after being penalised for a foul.

The match then took another turn as Lincoln’s concentration faltered once more. A weak back pass to Hankins allowed Ruiz Ruiz to close down and block the clearance, with the ball rebounding into the net—another defensive error proving costly.

Flahli was shown a yellow card in the 42nd minute for a foul on Valarino, despite there being little danger. Frustration was also evident within Europa’s ranks, with defender Gómez booked for dissent after disputing a corner decision and punching the ball away.

Both sides headed into the interval shaking their heads, neither fully satisfied with how the match had unfolded.

Lincoln Red Imps started the second half strongly, with Pozo once again at the centre of proceedings. Having been left on the bench against St Joseph, he showed his hunger by rising highest to meet a floated cross from the right, powering an accurate header into the net for his second goal and delivering an early second-half blow to Europa.

Europa almost responded immediately, forcing a breakaway opportunity in the 49th minute. Moments later, play swung to the opposite end where Hankins produced a fine save to deny Europa an equaliser, Lincoln’s defence briefly caught out through the middle.

The early stages of the second half saw a more direct approach from both teams, opening up spaces and creating chances at either end. Three Europa substitutions briefly slowed the tempo as they reached the ten-minute mark of the half, with Di Piedi opting for a more attacking setup to apply sustained pressure on Lincoln’s defence.

Quick transitions from the back forced Lincoln into recovery runs as Europa searched for a way back into the match. As the hour mark passed, the intensity showed no signs of easing.

Further changes followed, with Parody replacing Vinet to add attacking energy, while Bezares withdrew Pozo for Kike, injecting fresh legs up front for Lincoln.

Europa came agonisingly close when a quick break ended with a shot striking the post, only for Lincoln to respond immediately with an effort drifting wide. Two whirlwind minutes followed, and in the 75th minute a rapid move down the right saw López beaten as he rushed out, allowing Lincoln to add a third goal and effectively settle the contest.

As the sun faded on a chilly Sunday evening, Europa’s hopes of taking points from Lincoln also began to fade—though their wait for revenge will be short, with the sides meeting again on Wednesday.

Europa nearly found a late consolation in the 89th minute when Valarino won a free kick on the edge of the area, the resulting effort crashing against the crossbar.

For Lincoln Red Imps, the second-half response—marked by renewed focus and control—was as significant as the three points themselves. The victory keeps them within touching distance of league leaders St Joseph, with Wednesday’s midweek clash against Europa now crucial as Lincoln look to close the gap in games played and apply real pressure at the top of the table.