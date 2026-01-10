Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Jan, 2026

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps keep unbeaten run going

By Stephen Ignacio
10th January 2026

Title challengers Lincoln Red Imps were forced to come from behind against lowly Europa Point, edging a narrow 2–1 victory on Saturday.

Lincoln Red Imps had been expected to take the three points with relative ease, having already beaten Europa Point earlier this season. However, the match proved more challenging than anticipated.

There was a surprise by half-time, with Lincoln managing just one goal in the opening period and finding themselves level at 1–1 at the break. Kike scored the header that brought Lincoln back on terms before half-time.

Lincoln’s return to domestic league action, with the league and the Rock Cup now their sole focus, came in somewhat mixed circumstances. The match was played at 5:00pm rather than the usual 4:30pm kick-off and took place immediately after Gibraltar Rugby had completed their first full international match at the same venue. With fans and players still in the stadium and cameras conducting pitchside interviews, it was far from the ideal environment to begin.

Early dominance of possession did not translate into goals, leaving Lincoln with plenty of work to do in the second half. Although the Red Imps controlled much of the match, Europa Point remained largely pinned in their own half, and Lincoln’s intensity was noticeably lower than that shown during their European campaign. This allowed Europa Point to create occasional threats of their own.

It was a far cry from the rampant victory Lincoln had previously enjoyed against Europa Point earlier in the competition.

A second-half goal ultimately secured all three points for Lincoln Red Imps, maintaining their unbeaten run and keeping them within touching distance of league leaders St Joseph’s.

However, it was not the dominant or confident performance many had expected, highlighting the physical and mental strain the defending champions have endured this season following their extended involvement in European competition.

Lincoln now face St Joseph’s on Wednesday in what could prove to be a decisive clash at the top of the table. With games in hand, the encounter will once again test whether Juanjo Bezares’ squad can switch focus and produce a big performance when required, or whether the slightly sluggish display at the weekend is a sign of the toll that their demanding schedule is beginning to take.

