Lincoln Red Imps maintain pressure on St Joseph as they cruise past Glacis United

Lincoln Red Imps 3–0 Glacis United

Rotating their squad once again after a tough Conference League encounter just four days earlier, Lincoln Red Imps dominated from the start against Glacis United.

An intense first quarter of an hour saw Glacis United, except for one sole corner, penned into their own half.

Pozo claimed the first goal. Left unmarked, he picked his spot between Victor and the post to start Lincoln’s path towards another unbeaten run.

This was the first of two encounters between the sides in five days, with the next to be played on 4th December.

Lincoln Red Imps are heading into a steep run of fixtures, playing again this coming Thursday and then on Sunday, before returning to Conference League action the following Thursday.

With players having featured during the international break, then moving straight into a Conference League match before resuming domestic action, squad rotation has become a focal point. Lincoln can ill afford to lower their guard as they try to maintain a momentum which has seen them drop just two points — the draw with St Joseph’s — in their league campaign.

Sunday’s encounter with Glacis saw Lincoln dominate the match. Glacis were no match and struggled to come out of their half from the start.

Kike forced a great save from Victor in the 23rd minute. The resulting corner, cleared by Glacis, saw them attempt a quick one-touch break. Even with two forwards against one defender, Glacis were halted before reaching the opposing penalty area.

After a brief spell of blurred focus from Lincoln — during which a string of errant passes nearly allowed Glacis through again — Lincoln created their next opportunity to add to their tally. Pozo sent a header just inches wide of the post, while Nano remained a constant threat down the left wing.

Errors continued in Lincoln’s midfield to the annoyance of their head coach as they approached the half-hour mark.

In the 39th minute, one of those misplaced passes allowed Glacis their first attempt on goal, with the Lincoln keeper making a great save to push the ball out for a corner. Glacis had defended three other Lincoln opportunities before managing this attempt of their own.

Pozo, who had been the most active threat to the Glacis goal, came up with his second in the 45th minute to double both his and Lincoln’s tally.

Lincoln did not take long to add their third after the restart. Within minutes, a ball across the goal was met just feet from the goal line by two unmarked players, making it 3–0 to Lincoln as the Glacis defence watched on.

Glacis reacted by trying to find a goal of their own, finally waking up somewhat after seeing how easily they had conceded.