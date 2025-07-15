Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps Through to Next Round of Champions League

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2025

Lincoln Red Imps are set for another long summer of European club football after securing a second win over Vikingur (Faroe Islands), making it two victories from two legs.

Following their 3-2 win away in the Faroe Islands, Lincoln Red Imps only needed a draw at home to progress to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, where they will now face Red Star Belgrade.

After a tense 90 minutes under the hot summer sun at Europa Point, the score remained 0-0. However, seven minutes of injury time proved decisive. Tjay De Barr found the net with a crucial goal, assisted by Pozo, sealing the win for the Gibraltar side.

Despite 14 attempts on goal throughout the match, Lincoln Red Imps were unable to convert during regular time, and Vikingur came close to equalising the aggregate score late in the game. Nonetheless, the Imps held firm and added to their tally, finishing 4-2 winners on aggregate.

They will now face former European champions SD Crvena Zvezda, widely known as Red Star Belgrade. With 36 national league titles, 29 domestic cup wins, and both European and Intercontinental Cup honours to their name, Red Star are one of Serbia's most successful football clubs. This will not be their first encounter with a Gibraltarian side, having previously faced Europa FC.

For Lincoln Red Imps, reaching the second round of Champions League qualifying also means they are one step closer to securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League group stage—even if they fall short against their next opponents.

