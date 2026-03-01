Lincoln Red Imps will face Mons Calpe in Rock cup final

Any idea Lincoln Red Imps might have had that they would cruise into the Rock Cup final was soon to disappear. Five minutes into their semi-final match against Lions Gibraltar, former Wimbledon player-turned-coach Downes was already seeing his side celebrate taking the lead.

Just days after going top of the league table, Lincoln Red Imps were now forced to mount a comeback if they wished to keep their hopes of another league and cup double alive.

A disciplined and determined Lions Gibraltar made it a tough encounter. It was not until the 23rd minute that Garcia Montero once again put his name on the scoresheet, bringing the match level.

Maintaining their momentum, Lincoln struck for a second time just seven minutes later to take the lead and complete their comeback before half-time.

The second half began as a tightly contested battle in midfield. Within the first ten minutes Lincoln tested the Lions keeper twice as they searched for a third goal.

In the 55th minute, the Lions keeper was forced to control a back pass outside his penalty area. Pressed hard, he lost possession, allowing Montero to shoot from distance towards an open goal. The Lions defence did well to cover on the goal line and prevent what could have been Lincoln’s third.

Tensions began to rise, with the referee forced to show yellow cards after some off-the-ball shoving between players.

Although forced to defend and having had little opportunity in the early stages of the second half to test Hankins, Lions were far from out of the match. Lincoln’s defence remained vigilant against the Lions’ build-up play and long balls that threatened to bring danger into Hankins’ penalty area.

Ndjoli, who had scored Lions’ goal, finally tested Hankins in the 61st minute, the keeper holding securely to a shot from outside the area.

As Lions settled, Ndjoli tried again after receiving a headed pass from Revagliatti following a three-touch move from a long goalkeeper’s kick. The final effort, however, missed the target entirely.

Lions were nevertheless signalling their intent as they searched for a comeback of their own.

Lincoln tested Ruiz Canto with a shot from outside the penalty area in the 66th minute, the Lions keeper holding well as Kike threatened to pounce on any rebound.

The match then went end to end, with neither side able to maintain possession. This seemed to favour Lions as they increased the tempo and injected urgency into their play.

Tjay De Barr was introduced after 70 minutes, replacing Kike as Lincoln sought to strengthen their attacking options.

De Barr immediately created a chance, driving the ball across the face of goal, but with Kike off the field there was nobody available to apply the finishing touch.

In the 72nd minute, Montero saw a shot deflected behind for a corner, skimming past the post.

On the 75th minute, De Barr required treatment following a 50-50 challenge in which a high boot left the Gibraltar international needing attention. No yellow card was shown for what appeared to be a dangerous challenge, although the Lions player also required treatment from the physio.

Lions, who had responded to De Barr’s introduction by dropping deeper into defence, now faced sustained pressure from Lincoln.

The tension filtered into the stands, with some friction between spectators that also drew reactions from the bench, resulting in a yellow card being shown to personnel.

Lions did not register another shot until the 81st minute, when De Haro’s long high punt landed on the roof of Hankins’ goal.

Forced increasingly onto the defensive, Lions found their opportunities going forward limited.

With De Barr’s dribbling proving difficult to manage and Pozo adding to Lincoln’s attacking threat, the league leaders forced Lions to concentrate on preventing another goal rather than pushing for an equaliser.

Even with seven minutes of additional time, Lions struggled to break beyond the halfway line as they found themselves pinned back.

After conceding a foul on the edge of the box in the 95th minute, Lincoln had to defend in the closing moments. Hankins produced a brilliant save to deny Lions an equaliser — their first effort on target in over ten minutes.

That proved to be Lions’ final opportunity as they bowed out of the Rock Cup.

Lincoln Red Imps booked their place in the Rock Cup Final against Mons Calpe.